SAYRE — Sayre’s volleyball team played Towanda tough for a couple of sets but couldn’t get over the hump in falling to the Black Knights 3-0.
Towanda won the first two sets by identical scores of 25-21 and took the third 25-11.
Julia Boyle had 14 assists and Lexi Post added 13 digs for the Lady Redskins.
Also for Sayre, Erica Wells packaged two kills with 11 service points; Gianna Quatrini and Gabbi Randall had five kills each; and Emily Brion finished with three digs.
JV: Towanda swept the sets 25-23 and 25-5 to take the JV match.
Sayre will host Williamson on Thursday.
Wellsboro 3, Athens 0
WELLSBORO — Athens’ Lady Wildcats were also swept on Tuesday dropping the sets 25-19, 25-10 and 25-7.
The biggest statistical category for Athens was digs and that was led by Taylor Field who had 18 digs and three points. Haley Barry added 14 digs and two kills; Kayleigh Miller dished out 10 assists; Leah Liechty had five kills and Kylie Jayne ended up with two kills.
Athens will visit Towanda on Thursday.
