Junior leadership Shayne Reid's forte

ATHENS — Some guys you see coming.
Athens’ back Shayne Reid is one of those guys. He had to wait his turn behind Damian Hudson and Nick Watkins, but the talent was visible all along.
Reid took over for Hudson last season after Hudson was injured and put together a solid sophomore campaign on a team that was young and paid for that youth on the scoreboard. This season, though, the Wildcats already have one win in the books — that for the Rusty Rail in a 10-7 win over Valley rival Sayre — in one attempt.
Reid has had to overcome his own injury — a badly sprained ankle as a freshman that cut that season short.
Often, an injury can set a player back even beyond the duration of the injury itself. Reid refused to allow that.
“I didn’t find my mentality being in a wrong spot,” he stated. “I definitely wanted to keep working. It definitely got better, but it got worse at one point. It’s better now.; I don’t even need tape before games any more.”
That much is clear. He opened the season with some hard runs into the teeth of a good Sayre defense and added three receptions for 58 yards and a score. Simply put, since Reid’s also the kicker je scored all 10 of the Wildcats’ points in a 10-7 win.
Athens has traditionally been a run-first team. In the season opener, the Wildcats ran the ball 22 times and threw it 23.
“Our first game, we definitely went more with our passing game,” he said. “If it works, it works. As long as we get touchdowns and win games, that’s what we need.”
Being a running back adds a level to Reid’s receiving game.
“It helps me get around people,” said Reid, who doesn’t want to stop there. “I also trying to work on being able to run through people. Definitely trying to get bigger.”
Reid said that having starter experience as a sophomore has helped hone his game coming into this season.
“That helped me continue on to this year so much better,” said Reid, citing the confidence boost for the gains.
Reid, a junior, is also taking a leader’s role on a team that has few seniors. “I’m talking a lot more.”
Head Coach Jack Young is liking that.
“It’s really good. We have a small senior class,” said Young. “They’re good kids but they aren’t the most vocal kind of leaders. Having a guy like Shayne around, opening up a little bit verbally and (leading by) the way he goes about things.”
Young said that sometimes he has to tell his top back to relax.
So, coach, what makes this guy so good?
“Other than being an intelligent athlete, his motor,” said Young. “And he’s competitive. He’ll compete at anything. He doesn’t know anything other than full speed and that’s a great example on the practice field.”
Reid also said that he’s found value in patience because of last season’s experience.
Reid also indicated that returning the Rusty Rail to Athens after a two-year stint in Sayre was a boost.
“It feels amazing, especially for our seniors. I’m glad they got to take this one home and keep it here.”
Reid says that this team’s work is far from over.
“We definitely have to keep working,” Reid said, adding that energy seemed to be lagging at the end of the Sayre game. “We have to stay strong the whole game and not get tired.”
