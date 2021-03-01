'Skins lose lead to NEB in final seconds of playoff tune-up

SAYRE — The atmosphere felt like a playoff basketball game. The Sayre Redskins and the Northeast Bradford Panthers battled it out Saturday afternoon for playoff positioning. The Panthers were able to avenge a loss from the first game of the season to take down Sayre on the road in the final seconds by a score of 43-38.
Holding a 38-34 advantage at the end of the third period, the home team attempted to work the clock, but instead they were unable to score a point in the entire quarter. Sayre junior center Connor Young fouled out with 12 seconds remaining, sending the visitors to the charity strip. NEB senior Nick Beers capped off the game with a tip-in basket off a missed free throw to seal the game.
The momentum swung over to the Panthers bench when Beers elevated and blocked a Sayre layup off the backboard to send the ball the other way. Their deficit was cut from two to one on the next possession.
“We tried to work the clock and be smarter with our possessions in the fourth quarter and a couple times we just got a little out of control,” said Sayre head coach Devin Shaw. “When that happens, you have to play defense and box out on rebounds, and we let up some big plays at the end.”
The low scoring affair started off with offense as both teams were able to make shots early on. Jackson Hubbard scored eight points in the first quarter early on, but the Panthers pulled ahead late in the period thanks to their size, leading by three in the second quarter.
On the first possession of the second frame, junior Dom Fabbri knocked down a three pointer to spark an 8-0 Redskin run. NEB used one of their own to knot the game at 30 going into the break. Fabbri highlighted the Sayre run with four three-point makes in the second quarter alone.
The third quarter was storied by two-three zone defenses on both squads. The Redskins shut down the Panther offense by collapsing the zone, forcing the offense to take threes. That worked to the Redskins advantage holding NEB to four points in the eight-minute span.
That led to the fourth quarter that would go in favor of the Panthers to secure the late five-point victory. Sayre held the lead with less than two minutes remaining in the contest.
Fabbri’s four long balls paced him to lead the Redskins with 14 points. Sophomore Hubbard was second on the team in scoring with 13.
NEB Junior center Dan Seeley dominated the paint to lead all scorers with 19. Senior Lucas Crown and Beers contributed 11 and seven points respectively in the win.
Sayre wraps up at 5-13 with the eighth seed. The Redskins will head to Muncy for the Class AA quarterfinal on Wednesday.
“We’ll have a couple days to focus on our opponent for the playoffs coming up,” Shaw noted. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to set up a good game plan and be ready to go.”
Elmira 69, Waverly 49
ELMIRA — The Express kept on rolling from start to finish in the nonleague contest.
Joey Tomasso led Waverly with 21 points and Aidan Westbrook had 8 points. Kobe Decker had 6 points and Brennan Traub had 5 points. Ryan Lambert, Liam Traub and Davis Croft each had 3 points.
Croft had seven rebounds and Lambert had four assists and two steals, while Tomasso added two steals.
S-VE 49, Edison 36
ELMIRA HEIGHTS — The Panthers turned a five-point first-quarter lead into a 17-point bulge entering the fourth quarter and held on from there.
Matt Merrick led the Panthers with 15 points. Marcus Brock netted 10 points and Tyler Doster finished with nine.
The Panthers, who lost time with a COVID case, improve to 3-0 with the win.
Loyalsock 94, Athens 57
LOYALSOCK — Loyalsock scored 33 first-quarter points and never looked backon their way to the lopsided win.
J.J. Babcock had 17 points for Athens and Mason Lister had 11 points, while Tucker Brown finished with 10 points.
Nalen Carling had six points for the Wildcats and Chris Mitchell finished with five points.
Tioga 42, Newark Valley 38
NEWARK VALLEY — Newark Valley led 27-23 through three quarters but Tioga rallied for the win.
Evan Sickler led Tioga with 14 points.
Tioga ends its season at 2-6.
