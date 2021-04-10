ATHENS — The 2021 track and field season couldn’t have had a batter start for Athens as the Wildcats swept Sayre’s Redskins.
BOYS: Athens 96, Sayre 45
GIRLS: Athens 94, Sayre 11
For the girls in the 100 Emma Roe of Athens won in 13.16, followed by teammates Hannah Walker and Mya Thompson.
Roe won the 200 in 29.13, followed by teammates Casey Friend and Emily King.
Roe won the 400 in 1:06.03, followed by Thompson.
Athens’ Emma Bronson won the 800 in 2:45.38, followed by teammates Cailyn Conklin (3:13.45) and Abby Prickitt (3:13.55).
Bronson won the 1600 in 5:53.93, followed by Conklin and Sayre’s Corey Ault.
Bronson won the 3200 in 12:53.33 followed by Ault.
Athens’ Emily Henderson won the 100 hurdles in 20.96 and in the 300 hurdles Walker won in 53.43 followed by Henderson.
In the 1600 relay Prickitt, Roe, Conklin and Walker won in 5:25.15 and in the long jump Thompson won at 14-feet, 5 1/2-inches, followed by Friend.
Emma Pernaselli of Athens won the shot at 25-feet, 8 3/4-inches, followed by Ellie Boyle of Sayre and Rachel Jetliff of Athens.
In the discus Pernaselli won at 69-feet, 3-inches, followed by Boyle and Jelliff and Pernaselli won the javelin at 56-feet, 5-inches followed by Jelliff and Boyle.
For the boys in the 100 Jaden Wright of Athens won in 12.06 followed by teammates Ryan Lasusa and Joseph Toscano.
Wright won the 200 in 25.57 followed by Lasusa and Toscano.
Sayre’s Tavone McClenny won the 400 in 57.73 followed by teammate Mason Hughey and Toscano of Athens.
Athens’ Justin Lynch won the 800 in 2:24.39 followed by teammates Sander Bertach and Ethan Denlinger.
Kyle Anthony of Athens won the 1600 in 4:54.05 followed by teammates Connor Dahl and Matt Gorsline.
Gorsline won the 3200 in 11:00.02 followed by Anthony and Dahl.
Carter Jones won the 110 hurdles in 21.43 and in the 300 hurdles Bobby Benjamin of Sayre won in 50.21 followed by Athens’ Brendan Jones and Carter Jones.
In the 400 relay Levi Kuhns, Ryan Thompson, Lasusa and Wright won for Athens in 49.36 and Lynch, Anthony, Gorsline and Dahl won the 1600 relay in 4:01.85 and in the 3200 relay Denlinger, Bertach, Toscano and Lynch won in 9:48.34.
Sayre’s Connor Young won the high jump at 5-feet and Benjamin won the pole vault at 9-feet, 6-inches, followed by Kuhns.
McClenny won the long jump at 18-feet, 7 1/2-inches followed by Young and Connor Brown of Athens.
McClenny won the triple jump at 36-feet, followed by Young and Brendan Jones of Athens.
Athens’ Asher Ellis won the shot at 45-feet, 11 1/2-inches, followed by Sayre’s Zach Belles and Ian Wright of Athens.
Ellis won the discus at 125-feet, 3-inches, followed Belles and Wright and Ellis won the javelin at 147-feet, 2 1/2-inches, followed by Wright and Zach Stafursky of Athens.
