When the entire sports world was grinding to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, former Athens wrestling standouts Chris Horton and Kaidon Winters were sitting in a hotel in Iowa waiting for the NCAA Division III Championships to start the next morning.
“We started seeing things, I think it was that Wednesday night that stuff like the NBA were starting to close down, so we were getting a little nervous. On Thursday, we were worried it might shut down, but we didn’t think too much of it and so we practiced twice that day,” said Horton, a sophomore for Rochester Institute of Technology.
By that Thursday evening (March 12), the NCAA would make the call and shut down all athletic championships.
“We had just done our last workout. Everyone was on weight. I was ready to just go back to the hotel and eat a little bit of ice and go to bed, but our coach brought us into his room and we all just knew it was going to be canceled,” said Winters, who is a junior 157-pounder for RIT.
“We get back to the hotel and then our coach just sat us down and told us. We were all really heartbroken,” Horton added.
To say the two former Wildcats were crushed by the news would be an understatement.
“We were all really upset, I mean this was the moment we were working for all season,” said Horton, who qualified for nationals at 133 pounds.
Winters would leave the team meeting in disbelief.
“It didn’t even feel real at first. It was just weird. I went back to my hotel room after that and I just sadly drank a bunch of gatorade and stuff because I didn’t have to cut weight anymore. It didn’t even set in until a couple days after when I really realized it’s not going to happen,” Winters said.
While upset that the virus had wiped out this opportunity, the Athens grads took the news in stride.
“We’re not mad about what happened because we understand why it happened ... It’s nobody’s fault. It’s just the weird time that we’re in,” said Horton.
While Horton and Winters will have another chance to qualify and compete at nationals, RIT seniors Dempsey King, John Donohue and Sam Weinger had their final college tournament taken from them.
“It was really heartbreaking to see them not be able to at least finish out (their careers). They had no idea that two weeks prior to that they wrestled the last match of their career. It was sad to see it end like that,” Horton said.
Horton was making his first trip to the national tournament, and despite not getting a chance to compete on the big stage, the sophomore was proud to earn the trip to nationals alongside Winters.
“It was amazing just to know that we both put in the work every day, and (to be able to go with) one of my best friends, it was really amazing,” Horton said.
Winters was heading into the 2020 national tournament as a returning All-American — and he had one thing on his mind.
“I was so ready to win a national championship. I wanted it. I’ve been working so hard for it,” said Winters, who took fifth in 2019.
Winters admitted that early in the 2020 season, he was putting too much pressure on himself and trying to live up to the title of All-American.
“Earlier in the season, I was kind of nervous because I was coming back as an All-American and I felt like there was so much more on the line. If I lose a match now, I’m an All-American, and it’s so much bigger of a deal,” he said. “That kind of held me back at the beginning of the year, but later I kind of just got over that and realized ‘Hey, I am an All-American, and I am good and can beat these guys, so there’s nothing to worry about.’”
The RIT wrestling team has a strong Valley presence as along with Horton and Winters, Athens grad Nate Bradley and Tioga’s Austin Lamb are also on the squad.
“It’s awesome. It’s cool to just be able to continue my wrestling career with the guys I started it with because they’ve been wrestling with me my whole life,” said Winters of Horton and Bradley.
“It’s really cool to be able to go to the next level. We were all friends in high school, so we all know each other so well and we’re just able to get better every day — and to do it with each other is just great,” Horton added.
While Winters and Lamb weren’t high school teammates, they have gotten to know each other in the wrestling room as both are 157-pounders for the Tigers.
“It’s great. He just has the right mindset for wrestling. He doesn’t back down or anything. If I’m really going hard, he’s not going to not fight back no matter how tired he is. He’s a really great drill partner and definitely helped push me this year,” Winters said of Lamb.
Both Horton and Winters were named NWCA All-Americans for the 2020 campaign — and now they are preparing for next season as they look to get back to nationals.
“(I’m just trying) to do what I can. Focus on getting back in shape because I took a couple weeks off, and now I’m starting to lift and getting the offseason mentality of working on my technique and getting better, getting stronger for next season,” Horton said.
“I’m ready to go. I’d wrestle the national tournament tomorrow if I had to or if they (scheduled) one. I’m just going to keep working hard and hopefully get it done next year,” Winters added.
