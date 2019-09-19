In the world of sports winning is always a top priority.
This week in the Valley, winning will still be important to teams and players — but there are also two examples of sports being about more than just wins and losses.
In Athens, the Wildcats football team will take on Canton in a Gold Out Game, which will raise money for two local families with children — Seeley and Ariah — battling cancer.
The group “Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone” has been working with the Athens and Canton school districts to raise money for the event by selling t-shirts. The schools have also been holding a penny war and all ticket sales at the game will go to the families.
The game will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday at Alumni Stadium.
In Waverly, there is another great event happening this weekend as the Evan Davies 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will take over Broad Street on Saturday.
Davies is a Waverly student who is battling leukemia and money raised on Saturday will go to his family and to the Waverly Recreation Department.
There are several different age brackets — 10-and-under, 12-and-under, 14-and-under, 16-and-under, 18-and-under and open. The entry fee is $125 per four-person team and there will be a limit of 8-teams per division. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. with the action slated for a 9 a.m. start.
To register a team, become a sponsor or volunteer, contact Waverly Rec at 607-565-8641.
Obviously it would be great if these kind of events weren’t necessary, but since they are, we are fortunate to live in a community like ours.
The outpouring of support I’ve seen on social media and in person for both the Gold Out event and the Davies tournament has been tremendous.
This community steps up time and time again, and this week is no different. I’m expecting to see a huge crowd at Alumni Stadium on Friday, and it will be great to see Broad Street filled for the Davies tournament on Saturday.
Get out and support these kids — because that is what we do here in the Valley.
