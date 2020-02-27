ALBANY — The official seeds for the New York State Wrestling Championships have been released and we know who our local wrestlers will be hooking up with in Friday morning’s first round.
The one guy whose opponent we don’t have is Tioga’s Brady Worthing. The 2019 state champion at 132, Worthing, 42-0 on the year, is the top seed at 138 this season. He will wrestle the winner of a match between 16th-seeded Freshman Alex Lopez of Red Hook and 17-th-seeded junior Ryan Caudill of Pavilion/York.
In an interesting note, Sidney’s Zach Harrington (39-4), the guy Worthing beat in the Section IV final, is seeded fourth. With two wins each, the two could meet in the semifinals Saturday morning.
At 106, Section IV champ Caden Bellis of Tioga, who was 36-2 in this, his freshman season, will start his tournament with a familiar foe. Seeded third, Bellis will open the tourney with 14th-seeded Joey Florence of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville.
Tioga Sophomore Emmett Wood (36-6) is the third seed at 152 and will open against Senior Liam Futterman (27-7) of Horace Mann. If he makes it to the semis, he’ll most likely run into Central Valley Academy Senior Keagan Case who is 50-3 on the season.
The remaining wrestlers will have to pull off an upset to make Saturday morning’s semifinals.
At 99, Tioga eighth grader Gianni Silvestri (36-1) is seeded fifth. He opens with Canisteo-Greenwood eighth grader Gavin Bob (45-2). A win would most likely send him against fourth seeded Freshman Martin Ohlsson of Chautauqua Lake (32-8).
Tioga’s toughest draw is shared by sixth seeded Donovan Smith and 11th-seeded Mason Welch. They drew … each other. Again.
The teammates wrestled for the IAC championship, the Class Sectional title and the Section IV title with Smith (39-2) topping best friend Welch (30-9) all three times. Smith is 4-0 against his teammate this season. The winner this time will probably have to go through third seeded Avery Leonard (44-5) of Cooperstown to reach the semis where Central Valley Academy’s Mason Bush (51-2) will likely await.
Waverly has one wrestler in the mix with Senior Ethan Storler (41-1) seeded 11th. Stotler begins his tournament against sixth seeded Justin Smith (40-4) of Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan. The winner will most likely face Onteora Junior Pat Ross (35-3) for a place in the semifinals. Giovanni Schifano of Eden (42-1) is a good bet to be the semifinal opponent for Stotler’s half of the bracket.
