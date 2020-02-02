Athens — The Athens Wildcats Boys basketball team hosted the Troy Trojans for the teams’ second regular season game. Athens cruised to a 65-47 victory in the prequel. Troy was prepared to put up a bigger fight on Saturday. The two teams traded momentum throughout the entire game but at the end Trot held off a spirited late rally by Athens to win 74-71.
Wildcat sophomores JJ Babcock and Troy Pritchard sparked an initial 6-0 run, and the Wildcats were rolling. It only took a few minutes for Troy’s Ty Barrett to begin making shots and pull his team even with Athens. By the end of the quarter, Barrett and his crew had built an 18-13 lead.
The switch in quarters corresponded with a brief switch in momentum. Babcock and Aaron Lane each hit three pointers to open the scoring and Athens had the lead again, 19-18. Troy put a quick stop to the Athens’ run by feeding Mason Imbt for points in the paint.
Neither team was able to establish a run. They traded scores. However, Athens was scoring in threes. Babcock, Mason Lister and Brady Smith each sank a three-point shot. Lane hit two three-pointers in the quarter. Not to be outdone, Pritchard got three the old-fashioned way. The Wildcats had a 33-27 halftime lead.
Troy took over after halftime. Athens struggled to get any shot to fall. Meanwhile, Troy’s Nick Williams was putting on a three-point show of his own, hitting four threes in the third quarter. The Trojans regained the lead, 48-46, at the end of the third.
Troy continued to roll as the final stanza began. Barrett, who had been held to one point for two quarters, took over the reins from Williams. Barrett dropped thirteen points on the Wildcats in half a quarter. Troy was up 67-55 midway through the fourth and Athens was reeling.
Athens made one final push for the win. Their shots began to fall. Defensively, they fouled the Trojans and Troy struggled at the free throw line. With twenty-three seconds left in the game, Lane hit a three pointer from the corner. The Wildcats had cut the deficit to one, 70-69.
Clutch free throws from Troy’s Colin Binford, Barrett and Ethan VanNoy kept the Wildcats three points down with two seconds to go. Athens would get off a half-court shot that missed as the buzzer sounded and. Troy emerged with the win, 74-71.
Athens head coach Bob Woodward indicated that the loss points to a path forward.
“We got to get back on the path,” he said. “We’re going to use this as an opportunity to transform ourselves again and get better when we get in the gym on Monday.”
With the NTL showcase looming, the loss does impact Athens slightly. Athens, Wyalusing and Troy currently sit atop the NTL Large School Division with Wyalusing holding a half-game lead at 12-3 to the 11-3 Athens and Troy have. Wyalusing and Troy play at Troy on Tuesday. Athens, which has the first tiebreaker advantage over Wyalusing and second tiebreaker edge over Troy will have to win all remaining NTL (North Penn-Mansfield and Towanda) games to keep the top seed.
Troy’s Ty Barrett led all scorers with 29 points. Aaron Lane led the scoring for Athens with 22 points. JJ Babcock added 15 points and Troy Pritchard added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Athens and Nick Williams added 19 points for Troy.
Athens will visit North Penn/Mansfield at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
North Penn/Liberty 47, Sayre 34
LIBERTY — Ahead by five after a quarter and trailing by just one at halftime, the Redskins couldn’t stem the Mountaineers’ tide in the second half.
NP/L, Northern Tier League Division II champions this season, was down 9-4 after the first quarter. Sayre’s Corbin Brown had five of his team-high 11 points in the game’s first eight minutes.
In the second quarter, the Mountaineers put the clamps on Brown and started to get Noah Spencer and Colton Litzelman on track. Two of NP/L’s top three scorers in the game, Litzelman had five in the period and Spencer hit his lone three-ball of the game.
After the half, Spencer pumped in nine points to bring his total to a team-high 12 and Duncan Zeafla had six of his seven points as the Mountaineers pulled away to take a 36-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Zach Moore added nine points for Sayre, with Dom Fabbri and Luke Horton contributing five and four points, respectively.
Brandon Thompson spaced out 11 points throughout the game and Litzelman had 10 points for the Mountaineers, who clinched their first NTL division title since 1991.
Sayre will host Wellsboro at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Friday
Sayre 49, North Penn/Liberty 34
SAYRE — Sayre Head Coach Eileen Sparduti summed it up well.
“We did something we have not done in almost a year — won back-to-back games,” she said.
Sayre got balanced scoring in the first period to take an 11-3 lead, and then backed that up with a 13-6 second period to lead 24-9 into the locker room at halftime.
“(It was) not a great shooting night and we gave up more points than we liked, but we managed to play well enough in spurts to keep a comfortable lead.” added the coach. “Our ability to rebound on the offensive glass was a factor in getting multiple shots on a possession.”
The teams played even ball in the second half, each scoring 25 points.
Limited to four first-half points, Gabbi Randall broke out in the second half with 12 points. She added 19 rebounds, five steals and three assists to her 16 total points to lead the Redskins. Emily Sutryk added 11 points, eight steals, seven assists and four deflections for Sayre.
Also for Sayre, Madi LaManna had six points and six rebounds; Carrie Claypool added five points, four steals and three assists; and Madi Wilson had two blocked shots.
Kiersten Mitstifer led NP/L with 11 points. Eva Rice added nine points and Ryann Upham finished with six points.
Sayre will play at Canton on Wednesday.
———
Sports Editor Dave Post contributed to this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.