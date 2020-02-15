ATHENS — The Athens seventh and eighth grade junior high basketball teams recently completed their seasons.

The “A” team was in contention for the League title, but lost on a last second shot to Troy who finished just ahead of the Junior Wildcats. Athens’ “A” team finished 13-3 on the season winning with an aggressive defense that held their opponents to an average of 24 points. Athens’ “A” team averaged 42 points on offense.

A balanced team attack was led by Evan Sickler’s 14-point average. Kolsen Keathley averaged over eight points per outing, and Xavier Watson, Korey Miller and Conner Mosher all contributed six points per game. All were regularly capable of putting up double digits which created a tough time for opposing defenses. Sicker also had the highest points in a game for the year with two 21-point outings.

The B team also had a very nice season going posting 11 wins to 5 losses making a huge improvement from the previous season.

