Sayre Football Schedule

Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Home games in bold

League games in italics

Saturday, Aug. 24: vs. Bucktail

Friday, Aug. 30: at Towanda

Friday, Sept. 6: vs. Troy

Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Montgomery (HC)

Friday, Sept. 20: at Wyalusing

Saturday, Sept. 27: at CMVT, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4: at Canton

Friday, Oct. 11: at Cowanesque Valley

Friday, Oct. 18: at Muncy

Friday, Oct. 25: vs Athens

