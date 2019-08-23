Sayre Football Schedule
Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Home games in bold
League games in italics
Saturday, Aug. 24: vs. Bucktail
Friday, Aug. 30: at Towanda
Friday, Sept. 6: vs. Troy
Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Montgomery (HC)
Friday, Sept. 20: at Wyalusing
Saturday, Sept. 27: at CMVT, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4: at Canton
Friday, Oct. 11: at Cowanesque Valley
Friday, Oct. 18: at Muncy
Friday, Oct. 25: vs Athens
