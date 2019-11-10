WATKINS GLEN — Waverly swimmers produced personal records and had strong finishes throughout the lineup but none were able to advance to the New York State Swimming and Diving Championships.
Waverly finished sixth in the Class B field with 169 team points.
Chenango Valley took the team title with 438.5 points, followed by Maine-Endwell with 377.5 points; Owego with 350.5 points; Norwich with 295.5 points; and Oneonta with 186 points.
Rounding out the field were Chanango Forks, seventh with 117 points; Johnson City, eighth with 104 points; and Windsor, ninth with 90 points.
Relays led the way for the Lady Wolverines who placed fifth in two and sixth in the other.
Waverly’s 200-yard medley relay team of Lourden Benjamin, Delaney Vascoe, Willow Sharpsteen and Maggie Whitley was fifth with a time of two minutes, 6.91 seconds, slicing two seconds off their time in the prelims.
Waverly’s 200 free relay team of Benjamin, Sharpsteen, Whitley and Sophia DeSisti was also fifth, clocking in at 1:54.60; and Waverly’s 400 free relay team with Mara Callear, Mackenzie Nichols, Vascoe and DeSisti placed sixth with a time of 4:22.36.
Sharpsteen added a sixth-place finish in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:08.69 and was 10th in the 200 IM with a time of 2:37.64. Benjamin took sixth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:30.05 and was seventh in the 100 back with a time of 1:08.47. Vascoe was seventh in the 200 IM with a time of 2:34.38 and took 12th in the 100 breast with a time of 1:24.34.
Whitley added a 10th-place swim in the 50 free with a time of 27.09 and clocked in at 1:02.24 to take 12th in the 100 free. Desisti knocked two second off her personal record in the 200 free to take ninth with a time of 2:15.77, and Callear was 15th in the 500 free with a time of 6:37.67.
In the diving portion of the event, Josie VanDyke was 15th for Waverly with a score of 232.05.
