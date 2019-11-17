Results
TIOGA 43, FRANKFORT-SCHUYLER 20
F-S 0 6 0 14 — 20
Tioga 14 7 16 6 — 43
Scoring Summary
First quarter
T- Emmett Wood, 2-yard run (PAT kick failed)
T- Wood, 64-yard run (Wood run)
Second quarter
T- Derrick Gage, 8-yard pass from Brady Worthing (Worthing kick)
FS- Tyler Rosati, 4-yard run (Kick failed)
Third quarter
T- Wood, 29-yard run (Wod run)
T- David MacWhinnie, 9-yard run (Wood run)
Fourth quarter
FS- Rosati, 28-yard pass from Jeffrey DeSarro (Rosati run)
T- Sloan Manuel, 8-yard run (Pass failed)
FS- Rosati, 2-yard run (Run failed)
Team statistics
F-S T
First downs 22 23
Rushes-yards 34-141 34-345
Passing (C-A-I) 10-18-0 5-7-0
Passing yards 156 100
Total scrimmage yards 297 445
Total yards 341 528
Punts-Avg. 2-30.5 00.0
Penalties-Yards 2-10 4-27
Individual statistics
Rushing
Frankfort-Schuyler: Rosati, 19-68-2; Nicholas Maneen, 8-46; DeSarro, 8-27.
Tioga: Wood, 18-256-3; Jacob Fethers, 3-36; Manuel, 4-19-1; MacWhinnie, 3-18-1; Worthing, 4-17; Cobe Whitmore, 1-3; Justin Hopkins, 1- (-1); Mason Booser, 1- (-3).
Passing
Frankfort-Schuyler: DeSarro, 10-17-159-1-0.
Tioga: Worthing, 5-6-100-1-0; Ethan Agan, 0-1-0-0-0.
Receiving
Frankfort-Schuyler: Michael DeRollo, 5-77; Maneen, 3-29; Rosati, 1-28-1; Dmitry Skorina, 1-22.
Tioga: Gage, 2-40-1; Whitmore, 1-31; Wood, 1-16; Booser, 1-13.
