Results

TIOGA 43, FRANKFORT-SCHUYLER 20

F-S 0 6 0 14 — 20

Tioga 14 7 16 6 — 43

Scoring Summary

First quarter

T- Emmett Wood, 2-yard run (PAT kick failed)

T- Wood, 64-yard run (Wood run)

Second quarter

T- Derrick Gage, 8-yard pass from Brady Worthing (Worthing kick)

FS- Tyler Rosati, 4-yard run (Kick failed)

Third quarter

T- Wood, 29-yard run (Wod run)

T- David MacWhinnie, 9-yard run (Wood run)

Fourth quarter

FS- Rosati, 28-yard pass from Jeffrey DeSarro (Rosati run)

T- Sloan Manuel, 8-yard run (Pass failed)

FS- Rosati, 2-yard run (Run failed)

Team statistics

F-S T

First downs 22 23

Rushes-yards 34-141 34-345

Passing (C-A-I) 10-18-0 5-7-0

Passing yards 156 100

Total scrimmage yards 297 445

Total yards 341 528

Punts-Avg. 2-30.5 00.0

Penalties-Yards 2-10 4-27

Individual statistics

Rushing

Frankfort-Schuyler: Rosati, 19-68-2; Nicholas Maneen, 8-46; DeSarro, 8-27.

Tioga: Wood, 18-256-3; Jacob Fethers, 3-36; Manuel, 4-19-1; MacWhinnie, 3-18-1; Worthing, 4-17; Cobe Whitmore, 1-3; Justin Hopkins, 1- (-1); Mason Booser, 1- (-3).

Passing

Frankfort-Schuyler: DeSarro, 10-17-159-1-0.

Tioga: Worthing, 5-6-100-1-0; Ethan Agan, 0-1-0-0-0.

Receiving

Frankfort-Schuyler: Michael DeRollo, 5-77; Maneen, 3-29; Rosati, 1-28-1; Dmitry Skorina, 1-22.

Tioga: Gage, 2-40-1; Whitmore, 1-31; Wood, 1-16; Booser, 1-13.

