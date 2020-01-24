WAVERLY — It’s been widely accepted that Watkins Glen, Whitney Point and Waverly are the top three large school teams in the IAC.
After topping Waverly 54-44 on Thursday night, Whitney Point now has a win over both of the other two.
The Eagles will play either Watkins Glen or Waverly again in the IAC Large School Championship Game next month.
One of those teams — right now, Watkins Glen and Waverly are tied atop the IAC Large School South standings at 6-1 — will get a shot at redemption. At 7:45 p.m. Saturday night at Watkins Glen, either the host Senecas or visiting Wolverines will step into the drivers’ seat.
It was clear from the outset that the Wolverines were going to have a fight on their hands. The Eagles are a very talented team with some good size. When the Wolverines missed shots they normally hit, a game against a good team can get really dicey.
“They were very physical with us,” said Waverly Coach Lou Judson. “We haven’t felt in-game pressure since the Athens game. It’s a much different feeling when you’re down by eight or 10 points. There’s a tendency to try to do everything yourself. Everything seemed forced.”
It wasn’t just Waverly’s offense that was out of sync.
“We weren’t communicating well on defense,” said Judson. “We were not on same page.”
Some good defense kept the Wolverines in the game in the first half. The largest lead for either team in the half was three and each team led by that amount at one time or another.
The first quarter ended at 11-11 and Whitney Point hit a shot with two seconds left in the half to take a 26-24 lead into the locker room.
Whitney Point led by as much as eight points in the third quarter and was up 39-33 with eight minutes to go.
“We didn’t come to play and they did,” said Judson. “They came up with the 50-50 and loose balls. (Senior point guard Tanner) Kallfelz controlled tempo and we got out rebounded.”
The Eagles also had one thing Waverly doesn’t yet — second and third scoring options.
Scott Woodring had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead the team. Joey Tomasso had eight points but nobody else had more than three. Jalen McCarty had four rebounds and Caden Hollywood had two steals.
Kallfelz finished with 24 points for Whitney Point. Levi Burns added 15 points and Hunter James finished with nine points.
Waverly will visit Watkins Glen Saturday night at 7:45 with first in the division on the line and six more division games to go.
Athens 71, North Penn/Mansfield 52
ATHENS — Host Athens raced out to a 23-7 first-quarter lead and was never threatened. The Tigers stayed with the Wildcats from that point on, but the bulk of the damage had already been done.
The win puts two games between the teams as Athens ups its NTL record to 8-2 (10-3 overall) and NP/M falls to 6-4 (9-7).
Aaron Lane had 22 points and five rebounds to lead the Wildcats. Mason Lister netted 18 points with five rebounds and three assists and J.J. Babcock added 14 points and nine boards for the Wildcats.
Also for Athens, Damian Hudson had seven points, five rebounds and five assists, and Troy Pritchard finished with five rebounds and four steals.
Curtis Craig led Mansfield with 16 points. Logan Tokarz added 13 points, Dominic Garverick scored 10 points and Alex Stein netted nine points.
Athens will visit Towanda at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Northeast Bradford 71, Sayre 46
LERAYSVILLE — The homestanding Panthers broke out to a 35-26 lead by halftime then hammered down in the third quarter. NEB turned that 36-26 lead into a 54-31 advantage with a period to play and the game wasn’t close after that.
NEB improves to 5-5 in NTL play and 9-7 overall. Sayre falls to 3-7 in NTL play and 6-8 overall.
Lucas Crown had 12 of his total 17 points in the first half. Andy Crown added 14 of his 21 points after the break and Dan Williams added nine of his 15 for the Panthers.
Conner Young had 16 of his team-high 18 points in the second half. Corbin Brown dropped in 12 points, all in the first half, to try to keep the Redskins in it.
Also for Sayre, Matt Lane had eight points and Dom Fabbri added five.
