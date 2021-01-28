Sayre — Sayre may have been the home team, but Troy made themselves feel at home from the opening whistle. The strong Trojan starts to each half doomed the Redskins on the way to a 63-40 win.
Troy’s Nick Wiliams hit a three-point shot to ignite Troy’s initial run. Prolific scorer Ty Barrett added a couple more buckets to extend Troy’s lead. With Troy rolling, the Redskins struggled to find the net. Finally, Dom Fabbri nailed a three-point shot with 2:30 left in the period. By then, Sayre was down 7-3.
The Redskins began to claw back using long-range shooting. Fabbri hit another three-point shot, and Zach Moore added two buckets from beyond the arc as well.
At halftime, the Redskins remained within striking distance, only trailing 22-18. Impressively, Sayre’s defense had held Barrett to those four points in the first five minutes of the game.
However, Troy started the second half with more firepower than the first half. Barrett erupted for 17 points as the Trojans outscored Sayre 27-13 in the third quarter. Troy’s lead grew to 49-31 by the end of the quarter.
Troy continued to cruise in the fourth. They pressured on defense and controlled the ball on offense. At the final buzzer, Troy was up 63-40.
Troy’s Barrett led all scorers with 30, including being a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Teammate Nick Williams contributed 12 points.
For the Redskins, Fabbri led way with 13 points while Moore added eight points.
Sayre will visit Towanda tonight. That game is slated for 7 p.m., behind Towanda’s varsity girls at 4:30 and the Lady Black Knights’ JV squad’s game.
