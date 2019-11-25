The Susquehanna Valley Sabers squeaked out of the regional round last weekend with a win over Section III Champion Lowville, 44-36. In that game, the Sabers relied on junior quarterback Logan Haskell who tallied 279 yards on five rushing touchdowns.
In this weekend’s state semifinal, the Sabers found themselves in a similar matchup against Section VI Champion Southwestern. SV trailed in the majority of that game as the Trojans took an early lead in the first half thanks to their prolific passing game putting them up 21-13 in the first half.
Haskell then used the passing game after using his legs in last week’s matchup. He tied the game up before trailing again 28-21 heading into the fourth quarter. That was when the Sabers used two straight touchdowns to close out the victory. Haskell found junior Patrick Cooper for a short touchdown pass to give SV the 35-28 lead — which would be the final score — with a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.
Susquehanna Valley earned a trip to the Carrier Dome for the Class C State Championship game. It will be a North Country versus Southern Tier battle as the Sabers will take on Section X Champion Gouverneur.
That game is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, where the Sabers will try to repeat as state champions.
