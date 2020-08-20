The 15th annual BPG 22 Open will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Tomasso’s Golf Course.
The captain-and-crew golf tournament raises money for the Bradley P. Gilbert Memorial Fund, which gives scholarships to Athens Area High School graduates each year.
Gilbert, who passed away in a car accident in 2005, played golf, basketball and baseball for the Wildcats before graduating from Athens High in 2004.
This year’s tournament will cost $60 per person and includes a meal, refreshments, food and drink on the course as well as prizes.
The tournament, which will hand out prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin, offers two different tee times for golfers. The first group of golfers will tee off at 8:15 a.m. and the next group will head onto the course at 12:45 p.m.
Deadline to register is Sept. 23.
Golfers should make checks payable to BPG 22 Open and send them to Paul Gilbert at 606 Dogwood Ave., Athens, PA, 18810.
For further information contact Paul Gilbert at 607-857-4145 or Kyle Raupers at 570-358-3546.
