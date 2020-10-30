Reunion with an old friend

Paula and I took advantage of a spectacular fall Sunday earlier this month to participate in the self-driving tour of State Game Lands 12 and 36 in southern Bradford and a slice of northern Sullivan County, along with many others who had a rare opportunity to drive the 28-mile loop that included the old railroad grade that winds along Schrader Creek.
It was more that just a Sunday drive through the sprawling state tracts. Thanks to a tour guide published by the Commission, it was an educational experience, outlining various habitat management projects along the route designed to aid wildlife, and showcasing the Marcellus Shale development on the parcels and the associated reclamation work that includes habitat improvements on the heels of the fracking operations.
Too, it was part history lesson, as the route passed through the ghost towns of Barclay and Laquin, with a stop at the Barclay Cemetery that served as a reminder of the harsh lifestyle of the late 1800s and early 1900s, when lumber (Laquin) and coal (Barclay) were king on these mountains.
For me personally, the tour was a reunion of sorts with an old friend – Schrader Creek, whose waters I have fished for over 50 years and still do today, although I gave the stream a year off this season in light of the incredibly low water levels.
It’s a stream, not as picturesque as it once was thanks to several flood events in recent years, that served as my angling classroom, from my teenage forays several miles down the old railroad grade, fishing back upstream toward Wheelerville, or hiking upstream out of Laquin and fishing further upstream before heading back to the vehicle – which included, over the years, a 1964 Ford Falcon, Pontiac Firebird, and a lineup of pickup trucks of varying models and conditions.
The day was literally a drive down a dusty memory lane as I recalled so many excursions and so many trout, but also encounters with bears, beavers, porcupines, whitetail fawns, and a strutting gobbler that still haunts me today as I recall standing there, helpless on this late May morning with turkey season still in the mix, holding a Redington fly rod as he downright glowed while showing off in the middle of the old railroad grade.
Almost assuredly I have fished every mile of the stream between the two gates – about 7.5 miles in all. But not all in one day as my friends Denny Sullivan and Brian McCarthy did many years back, parking vehicles at both ends and following up on their vow to do just that.
These days, it’s not likely worth that kind of effort. To be honest, my old friend “The Schrader” is barely recognizable in some stretches, scoured and channelized by wrecking balls of water on several occasions. It still offers the kind of remote fishing experience a little legwork can provide, and yes, the fishing can still be good in the right places on the right day, thanks to water temperatures that remain conducive to trout.
But the Schrader will never be what it once was. In my younger days, back when I couldn’t sleep at night knowing there were trout lurking there just waiting to be caught, each spring those predatory instincts would be triggered when I would read of the state’s trout stocking schedule for “my” stream. If my memory serves me (and it usually does on such important matters), the pre-season planting was 4,200 brown trout and 4,200 more brook trout. In-season, it was another 4,200 browns and 4,200 brookies. Add to the mix the solid population of wild brook trout and it’s no wonder anglers flocked to the Schrader each year.
These days, under the “new normal,” the stream still receives fish both ahead of and during the season, but not nearly in those numbers of the past. Nor should it, given the habitat loss at the hands of Mother Nature.
Still, Schrader Creek remains, and shall always remain, my home water. I’ll visit a couple times each year, finding spots not victimized by the flood events, and finding trout – even wild trout on occasion – that can be tempted by a proper cast and drift.
When I do, the gates will be closed and I’ll have to hike the railroad grade, logging several miles that still seem worth the time and effort, despite the changes in the stream and my status today as a senior angler.
It’s always good to visit an old friend.
