CANDOR — After the past several months of high school sports in pandemic, it should be a surprise to no one that we have Tuesday night football.
The SVEC 8-man football squad came into a mid-week football matchup with just four days rest after a 70-point outburst against Trumansburg.
It was also the second time this season the Eagles matched up against the Newfield Trojans, defeating them 50-36 just 11 days ago.
SVEC entered the second matchup averaging 57 points per game, but found themselves in more of a defensive battle as they were able to hold off a Newfield comeback to capture 34-32 victory in the final minute.
“Newfield has a lot of firepower and they can strike at any time,” said SVEC Head coach Mike Chaffee. “They did just enough to keep themselves around in the game. We knew even as a two score game how quickly that can change when going up against a team like that.”
After being stopped on their first possession, the Eagles stepped up to the plate. They turned in an 81-yard drive to get on the board from a Hunter Haynes 13-yard touchdown run to take a 6-0 lead on the last play of the first quarter.
Haynes kept the momentum going into the next drive by sticking with the run game. The junior dashed into the end zone from five yards out to increase their lead to 14 in the second quarter.
Newfield answered next as they quickly stormed down the field to cut into the Eagle lead. The Trojans used three passes for 72 yards to set themselves up for a 10-yard touchdown run from senior running back Travis Chrisman.
The Newfield defense stepped up on the next series as it seemed like the visitors were ready to seize the momentum. That was when SVEC used a quick possession at the end of the first half to give themselves a cushion that they needed at the end of the contest.
Junior quarterback Nick Thomas found junior Devin Beach for a 40-yard strike down the field for a touchdown to take a 20-8 lead with 12 seconds left in the opening half.
“That was huge to be able to capitalize on that play since we missed a lot of opportunities in the first half,” Chaffee noted. “We definitely needed that cushion after a slow start.”
SVEC exploded in the third quarter offensively, scoring two touchdowns on the first play of each drive.
Beach recorded the first score as he ran the ball in from 41 yards out. Thomas found Jacek Turberry one drive later from 35 yards out, skating right post the Newfield secondary into the endzone.
Those scores were sandwiched by a Newfield touchdown as the Jacob Humble and Kyle LaBarge connection shined against the Eagles once again for a 40-yard touchdown pass off a simple five-yard out route. That third quarter scoring spurt ended in a 34-16 advantage in favor of the Eagles which would be the score heading into the fourth quarter.
Newfield showed a sense of urgency in the fourth quarter as they used a quick drive capped off by a Humble three-yard touchdown run.
A fourth down stop for the Trojan defense allowed them to use a big play. Humble found Chrisman down the field for a huge 57-yard strike which set up a short five-yard touchdown pass from Humble to sophomore Jalen Hardison. That brought the score to 34-32 in favor of the Eagles with 1:41 remaining in the game.
An unsuccessful onside kick by the Trojans ultimately ended the game and resulted in a two-point dramatic victory for SVEC.
Thomas finished the game with two touchdown passes coming from two completions off eight attempts for a total of 75 yards. Haynes finished with 105 yards from 17 carries on the ground.
“They didn’t have a full week’s rest this week, but they met the requirements to be able to play today,” Chaffee added. “Thankfully we have a lot of players that can carry the load for us.”
