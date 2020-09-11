SAYRE — After an unusual summer, the Sayre cross country team is ready for the season to start.

The boys will be led by senior Nate Romano, who was the team’s highest placing runner at the District IV meet last season.

He’ll be joined by runner Gavin Rucker as the only other returning boy.

The girls will be welcoming newcomer Olivia Corbin to the team, who will join returners Cory Ault and Carrie Claypool.

Claypool missed last season due to an injury, and coach Randy Felt expects her to bounce back.

“She should be a competitor in the NTL and District IV,” he said.

“It should be an interesting fall,” Felt added. “I’m hoping the kids can adjust and have a great season.”

