PSU, Cornell wrestlers look to punch Olympic tickets

Penn State is guaranteed an Olympian, and Cornell has a couple wrestlers in a position to make the Olympics after the first day of the U.S. Wrestling Olympic Trials.
Penn State’s David Taylor and Bo Nikal will wrestle in the final at 86 kg in freestyle, with the winner advancing to the Olympics.
The two each beat familiar opponents in the semifinals.
Taylor edged former Cornell star Gabe Dean 4-0 in the semifinals. Dean had beaten former Ohio State star Myles Martin 2-1 in the quarterfinals.
Nikal got a 12-5 win over former Arizona State star Zahid Valencia in the semifinals.
Cornell’s Vitali Arujau, a current wrestler at the school, is in the Olympic final 57 KG, needing a victory to make the Olympics. Arujau takes on Thomas Gilman in the final.
Araujau got a tight 3-2 win over former Ohio State Wrestler Nathan Tomasello, and he beat Dalton Fix, a two-time national finalist for Oklahoma State, 7-5 in the semifinals.
Cornell’s Kyle Dake is also in the final and will take on former Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs in the best of three final.
Dake manhandled former Penn State star Jason Nolf in the challenge final, winning by technical fall 10-0 in just 30 seconds.
Dake and Penn State grad Jason Nolf each had 10-0 technical fall wins in the semifinals.
At 65 KG standouts from Penn State and Cornell were upset in the semifinals.
Jordan Oliver edged Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell, 4-4, winning on criteria to advance. Former Ohio State wrestler Joey McKenna edged Zain Retherford 8-5 in the semifinals.
At 97 KG former Ohio State star Kellen Moore will take on Michael Macchiavello in the consolation final. The winner will take on former Ohio State star Kyle Snyder in the final.
Minnesota standout Gable Stevenson wrestles in the 125 KG final against Nick Gwiazdowski.
