On paper, it was a lineup of adventures that resembled a season preview of that long-gone Sunday afternoon ABC show, “The American Sportsman.”
Spring gobbler hunting in Kansas.
Tarpon fishing off Florida’s Gulf Coast.
Smallmouth bass, northern pike and walleye in remote northern Ontario.
Moose and bear hunting in Newfoundland.
And it was a game plan crafted with the goal of kicking off retirement in a manner befitting a veteran hunter and angler.
Instead, I’m now on the cusp of finishing off a Grand Slam of canceled trips. Three down, one to go, with the clock ticking and odds looking good – which is actually bad – that I’ll complete the nightmarish quadrilateral.
It began in mid-April when the COVID-19 outbreak gained steam, forcing Paula and I – and so many other traveling turkey hunters – to scrub our planned almost-annual trip to The Sunflower State, where we’ve pursued Rio Grande gobblers and enjoyed sunrises, been serenaded by cackling pheasants and talkative toms, and sometimes battled stiff winds and even dodged hailstorms and while keeping abreast of tornado warnings.
Then last month, Florida’s flareup of the virus prompted me to cancel a flight south and a one-day rematch with silver kings, those spectacular fish whose aerial displays can buckle the knees of even the most seasoned angler.
Now, word came last week that Canada’s ongoing border closure would be extended, and into August a 14-day quarantine would be mandated even if we were to be allowed into the country. That news officially nixed a much-anticipated float plane trip into a lake presumably loaded with smallmouths, northerns and walleyes just waiting to be caught.
All that’s left to complete this Slam of the worst kind is the moose and bear hunt, and with Newfoundland and Labrador taking an even more aggressive approach in keeping COVID outside that special province, Paula and I are resigned to the fact we’re likely going nowhere, already debating the logistics of rolling over the trip to 2021.
Looking around, we don’t feel like “victims” of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fishing and hunting trips are one thing; jobs and lives are quite another.
Too, we remain surrounded by superb sporting options, the kind of home turf outings that can at times be overlooked when something more exotic is on the calendar.
We’ll fish. Not in Florida or northern Ontario, but in the Susquehanna and Chemung, spending enjoyable evenings wading for bronzebacks, sometimes armed with a fly rod, other times spinning gear. Now and then it will be a return to some of my mountain brook trout haunts, casting terrestrial patterns to the fish that may lack size but make up for it with their cooperation and color.
I’ll take kids fishing, which is always enjoyable and offers a trip back in time to my fishing roots. Bobbers, worms, bluegills and the occasional bass.
We’ll shoot. Prepping not for moose or bear, but for pheasants this fall, taking our Browning Citoris to the trap range at the Sayre Sportsmen’s Club. Or maybe it will be just out back, flinging a few arrows with the Mathews Z-7, even though treestand time in the fall takes away from bird hunting behind our energetic and entertaining Lab Finn.
We’ll camp, at various locations but never too far from a trout or bass water, and always with the possibility of seeing a bear or even an elk on an evening drive through the mountains.
And yes, in October we may finally hit the road – to Iowa. Not for whitetails or pheasants, but for a Labrador retriever puppy from a yet-to-be-born litter. The 16-hour drive home with an 8-week-old ball of fur unceremoniously plucked from his mom and littermates should be an adventure in itself.
Sometimes, the “there” in “out there” takes some twists and turns. And in today’s topsy-turvy would, we’d better be prepared to go to Plan B, or even plans C, D, and E.
