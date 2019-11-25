After winning three consecutive state titles from 2013-2015, the Chenango Forks Blue Devils have gone three seasons without being victorious in the final game. After a 41-20 win over the Section VI Champion Western New York Maritime Charter/Health Sciences, the Blue Devils will get another shot to try to return the Class B crown back to the Southern Tier.

After a quick 13-0 start for Forks, the Falcons returned a kickoff 72 yards to the house to bring the score to 13-8 in the first quarter. Even scoring from the second quarter on was highlighted from the Forks run game by junior Luke Scott and sophomore Dubbs Haqq.

WNYMCHS senior John Washington added two touchdowns to bring the score to 27-20 in the second half. Experience in the state playoffs was the story for Forks as they added two more touchdowns from Scott and Haqq to send Chenango Forks back to the Carrier Dome.

With the victory, the Blue Devils remain undefeated and will go for their sixth state championship in 15 years on Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Carrier Dome. Their opponent will be Section II Champion Schuylerville which defeated Port Jervis in the East semifinal matchup by a score of 8-7.

