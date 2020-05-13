Latham, NY – The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) has selected members to serve on a COVID-19 Task Force to examine potential impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on the fall 2020 season and the 2020-2021 school year.
Task Force members were selected by Paul Harrica, NYSPHSAA President, with input and consultation from NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas. The Task Force is comprised of NYSPHSAA member superintendents, principals, athletic directors and executive directors in addition to representatives from New York State Athletic Administrators Association and State Education Department. It is anticipated the committee will meet for the first time in late May or early June.
“The goal of this task force is to bring together a group of experienced administrators and professionals to examine potential impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on the upcoming school year and to provide guidance and recommendations to the 11 Sections of NYSPHSAA,” said Paul Harrica, NYSPHSAA President.
“At this time we are planning to start fall sports on August 24th,” Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director said. “With the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis, I want to make sure we are prepared to focus attention on keeping student-athletes engaged in their school communities and active, while also abiding by Department of Health and Governor Cuomo’s guidelines. We must have innovative and creative thought to provide beneficial participation playing experiences for students.”
NYSPHSAA COVID-19 Task Force
President – Paul Harrica (Section X) *Task Force chair
Vice President – Julie Bergman (Section IV)
2nd Vice President – Russell Bartlett (Section X)
Immediate Past President – Jim Osborne (Section IX)
Incoming 2nd Vice President – Tim Mullins (Section XI)
Past President – Steve Broadwell (Section VII)
NYSPHSAA – Dr. Robert Zayas (Executive Director)
District Superintendent – Jim Dexter (Section 2)
Superintendent East – Dr. Ivan Katz (Section IX)
Superintendent West – Adam Stoltman (Section VI)
Section Executive Director East – Tom Combs (Section XI), Matt Walentuk (Section VII)
Section Executive Director West – Carl Normandin (Section X), Kathy Hoyt (Section V)
Principal East – Jim Mackin (Section I)
Principal West – Paul Gasparini (Section III)
Athletic Director East – Chris Ceruti (Section VIII)
Athletic Director West – Scott Barker (Section V)
NYSAAA – Dr. Jim Wright (Section XI)
Athletic Trainers – Rick Knizek (Section 2)
District Transportation Director – Chris Durdon (Section IV) Officials – Dennis Burkett
NYS Education Department – Karen Hollowood & Ann Lanoue NYS Department of Health – TBD
