TIOGA — Oneonta made the long trek to Tioga only to fall 3-1 in nonleague volleyball Wednesday night.
Tioga won the opener 25-21, and then outlasted the Yellowjackets in a marathon 34-32 win in the second set.
Oneonta stayed alive with a 25-21 win in the third set, but Tioga closed out the match by winning the fourth set 25-12.
Giovanna Rossi and Emme Hall ruled the net for Tioga. Rossi had 11 kills, two blocks and three digs, and Hall finished with eight kills, six blocks and four points.
Bri Rossi did her damage on defense with 15 digs to go along with four points and three aces; Katelyn Perry had 14 assists; and Chloe Bellis ended the night with six kills, five assists and seven digs.
Also for Tioga, Molly Bombard added nine assists, four points and three digs; Madison Macumber had six assists and four digs; Ari Manwaring ended up with three digs and two kills; Julia Bellis had nine digs; Shaina Franks added five points and four digs; Mary Taylor had four kills; and Allyson Chapman had two kills.
Laine Johnson packaged three kills with three digs and two blocks for Oneonta and teammate Clarissa Shaw finished with six assists and four aces.
Also for the Yellowjackets, Laine Johnson had four kills; Tanya Pledger added two kills; and Haley Utter had two digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.