Athens at Sayre

SAYRE — Sayre’s flying high with a division title in its pocket and a district title in its sights.
Athens has had a historically difficult season.
When the whistle blows tonight at Sayre, none of that will matter.
Sayre, which won the Rusty Rail trophy for the first time since 2000 last season, is looking to retain it for the first time ever. Sayre won the trophy in its first year and had only been remotely competitive four times since. Other than a three-game stretch from 2009 to 2011 when the Wildcats’ average margin of victory was nine (in that run, only 2009, a 12-6 Athens win was a one-score game) and 2013 when Athens won 15-12, the outcome of the game was never in question from the time the schedule came out.
Athens, on the other hand, is seeking to salvage a season that went wrong early and never recovered. In addition to their one win — a 55-21 romp at Cowanesque Valley — the Wildcats have been within striking distance four other times including a seven-point loss to Wyalusing and an eight-point loss to Canton.
One thing about rivalry games is that they can salvage a dreadful season or put a serious damper on an otherwise stellar one. Even with playoffs ahead, the emotional toll of a rivalry game that you win can be such a drain that it’s hard to perform the following week
The annals are chock full of rivalry-game upsets from the minor ones to almost unimaginable ones so anything can happen.
That said, from a statistical perspective, the Redskins have nearly every possible advantage. For the season, Sayre has more yards of offense than Athens does and has allowed far fewer yards than the Wildcats.
The teams have five common opponents — Canton, Troy, Towanda, Wyalusing, and Cowanesque Valley. Sayre’s record against that competition is only 3-2, but Athens is 1-4.
Neither has gained as many yards as they’ve allowed overall. The difference is the level of the deficit. Sayre is 30 yards in arrears. Athens’ deficit is 771 yards.
Teams with big running games have been able to give Athens fits. Against Canton and Troy, Athens allowed 877 rushing yards. Teams with strong passing games — in this case Cowanesque Valley and Wyalusing — tipped the scales for a total of 675 yards.
Sayre has done better. Canton and Troy combined for 541 rushing yards against the Redskins. Wyalusing and C.V. totaled only 336 passing yards against the ‘Skins.
The take away is that Sayre has done a better job of taking away what teams want to do than the Wildcats have. If Athens is to pull off the upset, the Wildcats will have to take something away. The problem with taking one aspect of the game away from Sayre is that the Redskins yardage profile shows a 52-48 percent run to pass ratio. If you take one thing away, they just switch attacks.
In the end, the game gets to be played on the field where emotion and desire play major roles and analytics don’t exist.
Athens’ run game took a shot when Damien Hudson went down in the fourth game of the year. In true “next man up” fashion, Shayne Reid has come on and developed once given the reps. Last week’s game was just out of hand, but the three weeks before that Reid had no fewer than 113 yards. Reid has 617 yards and seven TDs on 114 carries for the Wildcats.
Mason Lister is the trigger man at quarterback. Lister has hit 72 of 164 passes for 1,178 yards and 10 TDs with eight picks.
Keegan Rude leads area receivers with 37 receptions for 676 yards and six TDs in eight games. He’s gone over the century mark threee times this season with a high of 167 yards — and four TDs — two weeks ago. J.J. Babcock gives the Wildcats another lethal weapon on the outside.
Sayre’s passing game gets plenty of attention, but the team gets more yards on the ground. Isaiah Firestine, with 821 yards and 12 TDs on 42 carries, is the catalyst of the run game. David Northrup, Jacob Bennett, Pat Casterline and Zach Garrity also run hard.
Brayden Horton is under center for the Redskins. He has 86 receptions on 173 passes for 1,368 yards and 19 TDs with eight interceptions.
Part of that success is attributable to a trio of receivers who could be the main man on any other team. Ethan Miller, Corbin Brown and Zach Watkins have nearly evenly split 60 catches for 876 yards and 12 TDs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.