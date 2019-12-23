Waverly boys, girls win gold IAC at Quinney

CORTLAND — Waverly’s boys’ and girls’ track teams came home with gold from Saturday’s Quinney Invitational.
The meet was separated out by league, and both Waverly teams won the IAC portion of the event.
Girls
Waverly’s girls had six first-place performances and placed 11 individuals or teams in the top four.
Waverly’s 84 points easily outpaced Lansing’s 67. Trumansburg and Notre Dame tied for third with 63 points each and Dryden was fifth in the 12-team field with 47 points. Spencer-Van Etten was seventh with 20 points.
Cora Smith and Sheridan Talada were the biggest winners for the Lady Wolverines with three wins each, and Melina Ortiz had a pair of wins.
Smith won the 3,000 with a time of eleven minutes, 4.29 seconds. She also ran with Talada, Elizabeth Fritzen and Paige Ackley to win the 4X800 relay with a time of 10:33.32 and with Ackley, Talada and Melina Ortiz to win the 4X400 relay with a time of 4:42.45.
Talada added a win in the 1500 with a time of 4:55.45, Ortiz won the 300 dash in 44.35 and Rachel Ovedivitz added a win in the 1500 race walk with a time of 10:46.52.
Also for the Lady Wolverines, Ortiz was second in the 600 with a time of 1:44.78; Fritzen was second in the 1000 with a time of 3:18.92; Marissa Eisenhower took second in the shot put by clearing 29 feet, six inches; Ackley ran a 3:25.56 for third in the 1000 and Elizabeth Vaughn took fourth in the 1500 with a time of 5:43.23.
Spencer-Van Etten’s points came from Ryleigh Clark, who won the triple jump by clearing 32-5 and was second in the long jump with a distance of 15-1.
Boys
Led by Jayden Rose, Waverly’s guys had three wins and saw 13 athletes place in the top four.
The boys’ meet was much closer than the girls. Waverly won with 84 points, but Lansing (81) and Dryden (80) were right on their heels. Trumansburg was fourth with 67 points and Watkins Glen took fifth with 52 points.
Rose won the 1000 with a time of 2:47.13 and ran with Nate Ackley, Brandon Bubniak and Collin Wright to win the 4X800 relay with a time of 9:06.14.
Caden Wheeler won the long jump, clearing 21-4 1/2 , and was second in the 300 with a time of 38.36. Also taking second was the 4X400 relay team of Alex Gadow, Bubnniak, Wright and Sam Vandyke, who posted a time of 3:56.51.
Placing third for Waverly were the 4X200 relay teams of Ralph Johnson, Vandyke, John Price and Wheeler with as time of 1:44.72; Wright in the 3,200 with a time of 10:18.71; and Gadow in the shot put with a heave clearing 34-2 and the triple jump with a distance of 36-0 1/2.
Johnson also had a fourth in the 55 dash with a time of 7:08; Bubniak added a fourth in the 600 with a time of 1:35.70; Ackley took fourth in the 1600 with a time of 4:53.97; and Isaac Chandler was fourth in the long jump, clearing 19-0.
Athens’ Ben Gambrell also participated in the meet and came home with a pair of firsts in the unattached category.
Gambrell won the long jump by clearing a meet-best 22-4 and went 40-3 in the triple jump to win his division with the meet’s third-best distance.
