ATHENS — The Athens High wrestling squad had a strong season on the mat, but the Wildcats also excelled in the classrooms this year.

Several Athens wrestlers were named to the PWCA State All-Academic Team for the 2020-21 season, including four Wildcats who were selected to the first team.

Senior Zach Stafursky, juniors Gavin Bradley and Karter Rude and sophomore Chris Bathgate were all first-team selections.

Junior Kaden Setzer and sophomore Jake Courtney made the second team and senior Kyler Setzer was named to the third team.

Load comments