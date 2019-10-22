WHITNEY POINT — With the District IV Championships just a day away, Athens didn’t take its varsity Wildcats to Tuesday’s Whitney Point Invitational.
What the Wildcats did take was a pair of junior high teams. Both did well, but the girls’ team was truly outstanding, taking the crown.
“The girls had a strong performance to win the invite as a team, and the boys had a strong showing as well to finish fifth as a team in a close points battle,” said Athens varsity Coach Scott Riley.
The Athens ladies placed all five scoring runners in the first 21 places. Subtracting the runners with incomplete teams, no Athens runner collected more than 17 team points.
Athens finished with 45 points to beat regional powers Horseheads (47 points) and Delhi (64 points). Rounding out the top seven in team scoring were Trumansburg with 96 points; Johnson City with 133 points; Union-Endicott with 135 points and Tioga with 159 points.
Sara Bronson paced the Lady Wildcats, winning the individual title and clocking in at 10 minutes 11.3 seconds. Also scoring for Athens (team points in parentheses) were Cailyn Conklin, ninth (seven) with a time of 10:45.6; Thea Bailey, 10th (eight) with 10:51.3; Janae Harkins, 14th (12) with an 11.05.4; and Emily Henderson, 21st (17) with a time of 11:27.8
Emily Burrowes led Tioga, taking 27th (21 team points) with a time of 11:58.9, and Lexy Ward was close by taking 33rd (25) with a time of 12:14.7.
Also scoring for Tioga were Brooke Delmage, 47th (34) with a 13:15.0; Patience Card, 50th (36) with a 13:23.3; and Sara Burrowes, 67th (43) with a 15:31.7.
In the boys’ modified (junior high) race, Athens took fifth with 112 points and Tioga was 10th with 192 points.
Carter Lewis led Athens by placing fourth in 9:26.
Tioga was led by Ben Davis, who was 29th (24) with a time of 10:38.0.
Union-Endicott won the meet with 92 points and was followed closely in the team placings by Johnson City (105); Delhi (107); Marathon (110); and Athens.
The second five was comprised of Horseheads with 132 points; Trumansburg with 152 points; Candor with 164 points; Chenango Forks with 188 points; and Tioga with 192 points.
Also scoring for Athens were Connor Mosher, 19th (16) with a time of 10:06.8; Peter Jones, 28th (23) with a 10:36.7; Zachariah Earls, 37th (29) with a 10:51.9; and Aidan Oldroyd, 53rd (40) with an 11:52.2.
Adding scoring runs for Tioga were Andrew Earley, 38th (30) with a 10:52.4; Isaiah Fore, 48th (37) with an 11:30.7; Dezmond DePue, 58th (44) with a 12:12.6; and Ayden Muckey, 75th (57) with a 13:20.9.
Unlike Athens, Tioga did take its varsity to the invite. Tioga doesn’t have a full girls team, but the boys placed seventh
Dryden won the team title with 64 points. Rounding out the top five were Johnson City with 72 points; Delhi with 91 points; Sidney with 95 points; and Candor with 99 points.
Rounding out the field were Groton, sixth with 114 points; Tioga with 178 points; Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton-Morris with 193 points; and Deposit-Hancock with 234 points.
Ty Middendorf led the Tioga guys by placing 24th (19 team points) with a time of 20:13.0.
Also scoring for Tioga were Thomas Hurd, 34th (27) with a 20:35.6; Mason Card, 52nd (40) with a 21:56.1; Josh Reis, 60th (45) with a 23:25.8; and Nate Jaye, 62nd (47) with a 23:50.2.
With three runners, the Lady Tigers weren’t alive in the team race. Mariah Nichols ran a 27:25.5 to take 36th; Kate Burrowes was 38th with a time of 28:27.7; and Nicole DeBoer ran a 27:36.9 to take 46th.
