TOWANDA — Athens’ boys won 11 events and the Lady Wildcats won 10 as visiting Athens swept Towanda Tuesday night in the Black Knights’ pool.
Athens’ boys won 110-62 and the Athens girls’ won 121-51.
Athens will swim against Lewisburg at Towanda at 11 a.m. on Saturday
Boys
Athens 110, Towanda 62
Chris DeForest picked up wins in both the 100 free and 50 free. He also teamed with Caden Gorsline, Nate Gorsline and Reuven Gifiesman to win the 200 free relay.
Nate Gorsline also joined Thomas Toscano, Mason Henderson and Joseph Toscano to win the 200 medley relay and with Zac Gowan, Henderson and Joseph Toscano to win the 400 free relay.
Gowan touched first in the 200 and 500 freestyles; Henderson won the 200 IM; Thomas Toscano won the 100 breast; Caden Gorsline won diving; and Ethan Denlinger won the 100 back.
Girls
Athens 121, Towanda 51
Taegan Williams and Lauren Neville were quadruple winners for Athens. In individual events, Williams won the 100 and 200 freestyles while Neville won the 50 free and 100 fly. The pair also teamed with Brooke Kopatz and Allyson Rockwell to win both the 200 and 400 free relays.
Taylor Fisher won the 200 IM and teamed with Allison Thoman, Hannah Walker and Raven McCarthy-Gardner to win the 200 medley relay; Kopatz added a win in the 100 breast and Emma Roe won diving.
