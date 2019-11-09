Football

District 4

Class A

Semifinals

1- Canton 24, 4- South Williamsport 7

3- Muncy 26, 2- Sayre 20

Championship

Friday, Nov. 8

3- Muncy 23, 1- Canton 19

———

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Nov. 2

1- Southern Columbia 75, 8- Towanda 0

5- North Penn/Mansfield 17, 4- Wellsboro 14

3- Mt. Carmel 1, 6- Bloomsburg 0, fft.

2- Troy 27, 7- Line Mountain 14

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 9

5- North Penn/Mansfield at 1- Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

3- Mt. Carmel at 2- Troy, 7 p.m.

———

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

1- Montoursville 42, 8- Shamokin 0

4- Warrior Run 28, Lewisburg 7

3- Central Columbia 21, 6- Danville 0

2- Loyalsock 38, 7- Mifflinburg 0

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 8

1- Montoursville 54, 4- Warrior Run 12

2- Loyalsock 21, 3- Central Columbia 13

——— 

Class AAAA

Semifinals

1- Jersey Shore 72, 4- Shikellamy 25

2- Selinsgrove 48 26, 3- Midd-West 6

Championship

Friday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

1- Jersey Shore 33, 2- Selinsgrove 14

———

Section IV

Class AA

Friday, Nov. 1

1- Corning 44, 4- Binghamton 27

Saturday, Nov. 2

2- Elmira 28, 3- Horseheads 12

Championship

Friday, Nov. 8

1- Corning 14, 2- Elmira 12

———

Class A

Championship

Friday, Nov. 8

1- Union-Endicott 39, 2- Vestal 6

———

Class B

Semifinals

1- Chenango Forks 48, Norwich 17

3- Maine-Endwell 57, 2- Owego 29

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 9

3- Maine-Endwell vs. 1- Chenango Forks, 6 p.m. 

———

Class C

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 2

Windsor 28, Newark Valley 26

Susquehanna Valley 46, Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 6

Saturday, Nov. 9

Susquehanna Vallet vs. Windsor at Johnson City, 3 p.m.

———

Class D

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 2

Walton 40, Greene 14

Tioga 41, Delhi 20

Championship

Friday, Nov. 8

Tioga 44, Walton 36

———

Volleyball

Section IV

Class C

Quarterfinals

1- Windsor (13-0), bye

4- Edison 3, 5- Susquehanna Valley 0

6- Waverly 3, 3- Lansing 0

2- Trumansburg 3, 7- Harpursville/Afton 0

Semifinals

Thursday, Nov. 7

At Windsor

Pool Play

*1- Windsor 5-1; *6- Waverly 3-3; 4- Edison 2-6; 2- Trumansburg 2-6

*- qualify for Section IV final, 2 p.m. Saturday at Corning

———

Class D

First round

8- Walton def. 9- Delhi

Quarterfinals

1- Candor def. 8- Walton

5- Union Springs def. 5- Moravia

3- Tioga 3, 6- Delpsit/Hancock 1

2- Bainbridge-Guilford def. 7- Oxford

Semifinals

at Candor High School

Pool Play

*1- Candor 6-0; 2- Bainbridge-Guilford 4-3; 3- Tioga 3-4; 4- Union Springs 0-06

*- qualify for Section IV final, 4 p.m. Saturday at Corning

———

PIAA Playoffs

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Nov. 9

Lititz Christian (20-0) vs. Nativity (22-1) at Exeter Township, 11 a.m.

Canton (16-3) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (20-2) at Bellefonte, 1 p.m.

Northern Cambria (20-1) vs. Cochranton (15-4) at DuBois CC, 1 p.m.

Bishop Carroll (21-2) vs. Clairton (17-1)

———

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Nov. 9

Panther Valley (21-2) vs. North Penn/Liberty (20-0) at Shamokin, 1 p.m.

Saint Basil (12-9) vs. Trinity (21-1) at Exeter Township, 2:30 p.m.

Freeport (19-0) vs. Beaver (17-2) at Shaler, Noon

Bald Eagle (20-0) vs. North Catholic (20-1) at Forest Hills, Noon

