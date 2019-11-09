Football
District 4
Class A
Semifinals
1- Canton 24, 4- South Williamsport 7
3- Muncy 26, 2- Sayre 20
Championship
Friday, Nov. 8
3- Muncy 23, 1- Canton 19
———
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Nov. 2
1- Southern Columbia 75, 8- Towanda 0
5- North Penn/Mansfield 17, 4- Wellsboro 14
3- Mt. Carmel 1, 6- Bloomsburg 0, fft.
2- Troy 27, 7- Line Mountain 14
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 9
5- North Penn/Mansfield at 1- Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
3- Mt. Carmel at 2- Troy, 7 p.m.
———
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
1- Montoursville 42, 8- Shamokin 0
4- Warrior Run 28, Lewisburg 7
3- Central Columbia 21, 6- Danville 0
2- Loyalsock 38, 7- Mifflinburg 0
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 8
1- Montoursville 54, 4- Warrior Run 12
2- Loyalsock 21, 3- Central Columbia 13
———
Class AAAA
Semifinals
1- Jersey Shore 72, 4- Shikellamy 25
2- Selinsgrove 48 26, 3- Midd-West 6
Championship
Friday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m.
1- Jersey Shore 33, 2- Selinsgrove 14
———
Section IV
Class AA
Friday, Nov. 1
1- Corning 44, 4- Binghamton 27
Saturday, Nov. 2
2- Elmira 28, 3- Horseheads 12
Championship
Friday, Nov. 8
1- Corning 14, 2- Elmira 12
———
Class A
Championship
Friday, Nov. 8
1- Union-Endicott 39, 2- Vestal 6
———
Class B
Semifinals
1- Chenango Forks 48, Norwich 17
3- Maine-Endwell 57, 2- Owego 29
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 9
3- Maine-Endwell vs. 1- Chenango Forks, 6 p.m.
———
Class C
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 2
Windsor 28, Newark Valley 26
Susquehanna Valley 46, Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 6
Saturday, Nov. 9
Susquehanna Vallet vs. Windsor at Johnson City, 3 p.m.
———
Class D
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 2
Walton 40, Greene 14
Tioga 41, Delhi 20
Championship
Friday, Nov. 8
Tioga 44, Walton 36
———
Volleyball
Section IV
Class C
Quarterfinals
1- Windsor (13-0), bye
4- Edison 3, 5- Susquehanna Valley 0
6- Waverly 3, 3- Lansing 0
2- Trumansburg 3, 7- Harpursville/Afton 0
Semifinals
Thursday, Nov. 7
At Windsor
Pool Play
*1- Windsor 5-1; *6- Waverly 3-3; 4- Edison 2-6; 2- Trumansburg 2-6
*- qualify for Section IV final, 2 p.m. Saturday at Corning
———
Class D
First round
8- Walton def. 9- Delhi
Quarterfinals
1- Candor def. 8- Walton
5- Union Springs def. 5- Moravia
3- Tioga 3, 6- Delpsit/Hancock 1
2- Bainbridge-Guilford def. 7- Oxford
Semifinals
at Candor High School
Pool Play
*1- Candor 6-0; 2- Bainbridge-Guilford 4-3; 3- Tioga 3-4; 4- Union Springs 0-06
*- qualify for Section IV final, 4 p.m. Saturday at Corning
———
PIAA Playoffs
Class A
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Nov. 9
Lititz Christian (20-0) vs. Nativity (22-1) at Exeter Township, 11 a.m.
Canton (16-3) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (20-2) at Bellefonte, 1 p.m.
Northern Cambria (20-1) vs. Cochranton (15-4) at DuBois CC, 1 p.m.
Bishop Carroll (21-2) vs. Clairton (17-1)
———
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Nov. 9
Panther Valley (21-2) vs. North Penn/Liberty (20-0) at Shamokin, 1 p.m.
Saint Basil (12-9) vs. Trinity (21-1) at Exeter Township, 2:30 p.m.
Freeport (19-0) vs. Beaver (17-2) at Shaler, Noon
Bald Eagle (20-0) vs. North Catholic (20-1) at Forest Hills, Noon
