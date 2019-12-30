MVP Mike Atanasoff leads Wolverines at Waverly Invite

WAVERLY — Waverly senior Mike Atanasoff won the 50 free in meet record time 21.29 seconds and in doing so set a new IAC Record that eclipsed one that had stood for nearly 35 years. Tom Iorio from Odessa-Montour set the old record of 21.46 in 1985.
Atanasoff’s time also set new pool and school records
He then won the 100 free in 47.26 to again break his own IAC, school, pool, and meet records.
Then in the closing 400 free relay, Atanasoff led off the winning relay in 46.97 to reset the IAC, school, and pool records for the 100 free.
With his performances, Atanasoff now holds the best time in the state in the 50 free and the third-best time in the state in the 100 free.
Kaden Wheeler also had a big meet for the Wolverines as he won the 100 fly in a personal best time of 54.14 narrowly missing the state cut time of 53.95. He finished second in the 100 backstroke in 57.06, which is the fourth-best mark all time in Waverly’s top 25.
Wheeler also anchored Waverly’s winning 400 relay in 50.50 with teammates Atanasoff, Ryan Bennett and Collin Keefer. That team beat its season-best by a full 23 seconds with a 3:24.09. Atanasoff, Bennett, Brandon Clark and Josh Lee clocked in at 1:32.63 in the 200 free relay to take second and carve eight seconds off the team’s best time of the season.
Bennett also had big swims on the day as he was third in the 50 and 100 freestyles in personal best times of 22.88 and 51.43 for top 10 all time performances for Waverly.
For the meet, Section IV powers Corning and Horseheads battled it out for the team title with Corning coming out on top with 409 points to Horseheads’ 404. Maine-Endwell had 394 points for third with Waverly close behind with 375 points.
After Waverly and well in the rear view mirrors of the leaders were Union-Endicott in fifth with 162 points and Elmira in sixth with 159 points. Chenango Valley, with 17 points, and Vestal with 13 points brought up the rear.
Waverly had a banner day in many respects.
Gage Streeter was third in the diving competition with 374.00 points; Waverly’s 200 medley relay team of Lee, Max Pan, Wheeler and Clark was fourth with a time of 1:53.74; Keefer, who was also seventh in the 200 IM with a time of 2:24.52, was fourth in the 500 free with a time of 5:36.71, and Oscar Williams eighth in the event with a time of 5:43.25. In the 50 free, Lee was also fifth with a time of 24.56 with Clark eighth in 25.42.
Waverly will hit the pool again for competition at Watkins Glen at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
