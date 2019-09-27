Players to watch
Moravia: QB Kyle Witten; WR Gavin Slayton; RB Hunter Purdy.
SVEC: WR/QB/RB James Sutherlin; QB/WR Matt Byrne; TE Nick Thomas; OL/DL Jacob Campolito; OL/DL Philip Rhodes.
———
Fast Facts
Moravia: The Blue Devils topped Bainbridge-Guilford in Week 1 ... Over the last two weeks, Moravia has allowed 117 points ... Moravia gave up 317 points last season ... Purdy was Witten’s top target in the Hannibal game, grabbing five passes for 134 yards and a score ... Witten had 439 passing yards in the first two games.
SVEC: James Sutherlin had seven receptions for 201 yards and a score last week ... Sutherlin’s all-purpose total, from scrimmage, is 537 in three games. That’s 76 percent of the team’s total ... The Eagles helped force six fumbles last week at Walton ... SVEC has passed the ball on 60 percent of its offensive snaps.
———
Last five years
Moravia: 19-26.
SVEC: 12-18 (since merger).
———
2018 record
Moravia: 2-7.
SVEC: 3-6.
