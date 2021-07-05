Sayre small ball overcomes Susquehanna long balls

ATHENS — Sayre used consistent hitting and solid fielding to overcome two Susquehanna homers in a 7-5 win in District 15 Little League Majors play on Saturday.
Sayre looked to be in trouble early. Their defense gave up an error and a double to allow a run to score in the top of the first. In the bottom of the first, Sayre’s top of the lineup went down in order. Susquehanna’s pitcher, Jordan Jagger, clearly had the Sayre batters on their heels.
In the top of the second, Sayre’s pitcher, Jordan Brown, took control and struck out the side. While Sayre did not score a run in the bottom half of the inning, they began to look comfortable at the plate. They made contact and got on base.
Jaggers launched a ball over the right field fence for a two-run homer in top of the third inning. The homer grew Susquehanna’s lead to 3-0.
In the bottom the third, Sayre began to manufacture some runs. Cy Yeager led off and was hit by a pitch. Back-to-back triples by Brendan Cooke and Justin Koenig plated two runs. Koenig stole home for another run. Brown drove in Shaine Strickland. Sayre generated their first lead at 4-3.
The lead was short-lived as Susquehanna’s Mason Keyes hammered a ball way over the outfield fence for a homerun to lead off the fourth inning. Susquehanna added another run to retake the lead 5-4.
The Sayre bats went back to work in the bottom half of the inning. Nolan Raupers led off with a double. Cooke singled and drove in Raupers to even the score. Koenig singled to advance Cooke, who would eventually steal home to give Sayre the lead again. Koenig would score on an error before the inning ended. Sayre was back on top, 7-5.
Brady Flynn pitched the last three innings for Sayre and held Susquehanna scoreless, with some solid help from his infield teammates.
Brown and Flynn teamed up to pitch 5 1/3 innings and strikeout six. Cooke and Koenig led Sayre at the plate with two hits each.
Sayre will play Alleghany Mountain at home today at 6 p.m.
