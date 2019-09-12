ATHENS — The Athens and Northeast Bradford boys soccer teams came together on the anniversary of the Sept. 11th attacks to honor first responders and military personnel before their game on Wednesday evening.
The host Wildcats would cruise to a 9-0 victory over Northeast.
Luke Arnold opened the scoring with a goal off an assist from Jesse Sumner. Aaron Lane added the next two goals — with assists to Sumner and Arnold.
Joey Toscano made the score 5-0 at the half with a pair of goals. Sumner and David Scheftic provided the assists.
Athens would get goals from Lane, Tyler Chambers, Sumner and Ben Gambrell in the second half.
--------
Newark Valley 4, Waverly 0
WAVERLY — Noah Shield scored twice and Corey Young and Nathan Sokol also netted goals to lead Newark Valley past Waverly.
Waverly’s Cameron McIsaac stopped 10 shots in goal.
Newark Valley led 12-5 in shots and 3-2 in corner kicks.
--------
Lansing 4, Waverly 0
LANSING — Up 1-0 on a Connor Watts goal in the 24th minute, Lansing added three second half goals to take a 4-0 decision from Waverly on Tuesday.
Lansing led in shots 25-4 and corners 4-0. Cameron McIsaac had 10 saves for the Wolverines.
In spite of the setback, Waverly Coach Eric Ryck sees improvement.
“The boys are starting to gel,” said Ryck. “Moving senior Josiah Golden back into his original center back position really helped to anchor our back four. His consistent communication keeps them organized back there.”
And it isn’t just in the back where Ryck sees the team’s improvement.
“The midfield is starting to come together as well,” he said. “Nate Ryck, Brennan Traub and Austin Ingham make for a really solid center field; and Peyton Bowen, Nathan Carling and Rylan LaForest up front give us a lot of speed on the outside and up front.
Ryck also stated that he’s really pleased with the guys coming off the bench.
“Even though this one goes in the loss column, the boys gave everything they had, never gave up, and improved immensely” said Ryck. “I couldn’t ask for anything more and couldn’t be more proud of them.”
