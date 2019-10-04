Players to watch

Owego: QB Nick Wasyln; WR Mike Wasyln RB Ben Miller; NG Gio Fabi; DB Travis Raynor.

Waverly: QB Joe Tomasso; WR Jaylen McCarty; RB David Hallett; LB Ethan Stotler; LB Thomas Price.

Fast facts

Owego: The Indians have wins over Norwich, Vestal and Oneonta … Last week, Oneonta put the ball up 38 times for 259 yards and could see the ball in the air a lot tonight … Owego has averaging just under 250 yards of offense per game but managed just 136 against Chenango Forks in its lone loss …

2018 records

Owego: 6-3

Waverly 7-3

Last five seasons

Owego: 29-20

Waverly: 31-22

Last game: The teams split two games in 2015. Owego won the last game of the regular season 13-12, and then Waverly won the teams’ Section IV Class B semifinal 15-13 the next Friday.

