Players to watch
Owego: QB Nick Wasyln; WR Mike Wasyln RB Ben Miller; NG Gio Fabi; DB Travis Raynor.
Waverly: QB Joe Tomasso; WR Jaylen McCarty; RB David Hallett; LB Ethan Stotler; LB Thomas Price.
Fast facts
Owego: The Indians have wins over Norwich, Vestal and Oneonta … Last week, Oneonta put the ball up 38 times for 259 yards and could see the ball in the air a lot tonight … Owego has averaging just under 250 yards of offense per game but managed just 136 against Chenango Forks in its lone loss …
2018 records
Owego: 6-3
Waverly 7-3
Last five seasons
Owego: 29-20
Waverly: 31-22
Last game: The teams split two games in 2015. Owego won the last game of the regular season 13-12, and then Waverly won the teams’ Section IV Class B semifinal 15-13 the next Friday.
