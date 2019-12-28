WAVERLY — A 21-8 fourth quarter run would lead the Waverly Lady Wolverines to a 66-48 win over Towanda in a Valley Christmas Tournament semifinal game on Friday night.
Sidney Tomasso scored eight of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter to help the Wolverines advance to tonight’s championship game against Athens.
Waverly Head Coach Bob Kelly was happy with his team’s effort in the tournament opener.
“We showed up today with a lot of emotion, a lot of effort and a lot of energy,” said Kelly. “When we do that, we’re pretty good. It hasn’t been a consistent thing, so when it happens, it’s solid. We just need to build off of that and keep it going.”
Neither team could get much going early in the contests as jump balls and turnovers led the way. Waverly jumped out to a 9-5 lead, only to see Towanda end the first quarter on a 6-0 run to take an 11-9 advantage into the second.
The Lady Wolverines started to turn things around in the second thanks to six points from Paige Lewis and four from Gianna Picco. Waverly outscored Towanda 17-11 in the frame to take a 26-22 lead into the break.
One reason why Waverly was able to head into the locker room with a lead was Towanda’s struggles at the charity stripe in the second. The Knights went just 5 of 14 from the line in the period.
The Wolverines may have had the momentum going into the second half, but Towanda wasn’t going to go away.
Ally Hurley hit a pair of 3-pointers and added another score, while Amanda Horton drained two from long distance to help the Knights put up 18 points in the third.
Unfortunately for Towanda, the Wolverines were able to score 19 in the frame. Lewis scored six in the period, including converting on all four free throw attempts, and Olivia Nittinger added five points to help Waverly take a 45-40 lead into the fourth.
The fourth quarter would be all Wolverines as they turned defense into offense down the stretch.
Kennedy Westbrook and Picco scored five points each in the fourth to go along with Tomasso’s 8-point quarter as the Wolverines pulled away.
“You’ve got to stay with it, stay the course and it certainly helps when you can finish (at the basket),” said Kelly of getting the offense going late. “It has been a season long thing. When we finish, good things happen — we are allowed to set up our press and we just have to put the ball in the basket consistently.”
Lewis finished with 15 points, while Westbrook chipped in 11 and Picco added nine. Nittinger put up seven points and Morgan Adams five points in the win.
Horton led Towanda with 16 points and Erin Barrett added 10.
The Wolverines will now head to Athens to play the Wildcats in tonight’s final.
“It’s just going to be another Valley rival, and we’ve just got to come out refocused tomorrow, enjoy this a little bit and come out and get ready to play,” Kelly said.
Towanda will play Sayre at 2 p.m. today in the consolation game, which will be held at Sayre High.
