Sayre track squads fall to Williamson, North Penn/Mansfield

The Sayre boys and girls track and field squads both fell to Williamson and North Penn/Mansfield in a tri-meet on Friday.
Williamson’s girls had 93, NP/Mansfield had 58 and Sayre had 26. For the boys Williamson had 85 points, followed by NP/Mansfield at 52 and Sayre at 44.
NP/Mansfield won the 3200 meter relay for the girls in 14:04.35 and in the 100 hurdles Chelsea Hungerford of Williamson won in 18.28 followed by Williamson’s Kirsten Crain and Ella Swingle of NP/Mansfield.
Williamson’s Scout Abel won the 100 in 13.41 followed by teammate Charly Slusser and NP/Mansfield’s Tessa Mitchell.
Tierney Patterson of NP/Mansfield won the discus at 70-feet, 1-inch, followed by Williamson’s Kara Watterson and Addie Schmitt of Williamson.
Sayre’s Carrie Claypool won the 1600 in 5:54.99 followed by Addison Farrer and Hailey Warner of Williamson.
Patterson won the shot at 25-feet, followed by Schmitt and Ellie Boyle of Sayre.
Ryann Slusser of Williamson won the pole vault and Williamson won the 400 relay in 55.56.
Charly Slusser won the long jump at 15-feet, 1 1/4-inches, followed by Darby Stetter of NP/Mansfield and Ryann Slusser.
Kyra Daley of Williamson won the 400 in 1:07.31 followed by Grace Farrer and Sophia Domench of NP/Mansfield.
Hungerford won the 300 hurdles in 53.81 followed by Crain and Evelyn Louca of Williamson and in the 800 Claypool won in 2:41.99 followed by Ella Farrer and Addison Farrer of NP/M.
In the 200, Abel won in 29.5, followed by Charly Slusser and Daley. Stetter won the triple jump at 28-feet, 5 1/4-inches, followed by Sayre’s Kendra Merrill and Watterson.
Charly Slusser won the high jump at 4-feet, 6-inches, followed by Stetter and Ryann Slusser.
Claypool won the 3200 in 13:06.71 followed by Grace Farrer and Corey Ault of Sayre.
Williamson won the 1600 relay in 4:46.28 and Patterson won the javelin at 85-feet, 10-inches, followed by Schmitt and Kaylee Sargent of Williamson.
For the boys, Williamson won the 3200 relay in 10:47.14 and in the 110 hurdles Duncan Kerr of Williamson won in 19.12 followed by Sayre’s Bobby Benjamin and Jake Schmitt of Williamson.
Zach Belles of Sayre won the shot at 39-feet, 1 1/2-inches, followed by Brody Burleigh and Daniel Bates of NP/Mansfield.
Mason Kelsey of Williamson won the 100 in 11.96 followed by teammate Elliott Good and Jackson Brion of NP/Mansfield.
Evan Cummings of Williamson won the 1600 in 4:37.16 followed by NP/Mansfield’s Noah Shedden and Nathaniel Welch of Williamson.
Benjamin won the pole vault at 11-feet, followed by Good and Gavin Cloos of Williamson.
NP/Mansfield won the 400 relay in 49.66.
Tavone McClenny of Sayre won the 400 in 57.06 followed by Sayre’s Mason Hughey and Elias Kaufman of Williamson.
McClenny won the long jump at 19-feet, 2-inches, followed by Kelsey and Caiden Alexander of NPM.
Kerr won the 300 hurdles in 45.40 followed by Benjamin and Schmitt.
Seth Neal of Williamson won the high jump at 5-feet, 2-inches, followed by Alexander and Everett Dominick of Williamson.
Shedden won the 800 in 2:20.33 followed by Welch and Neal. Kelsey won the 200 in 24.85 followed by Kaufman and Isaac Tice of NP-Mansfield.
Alexander won the triple jump at 35-feet, 9 3/4-inches, followed by Sayre’s Connor Young and Schmitt.
Belles won the discus at 102-feet, 6-inches, followed by Bates and Aidan Pino of NP-Mansfield.
Kirsten Mizdail of Williamson won the 3200 in 12:14.55 followed by Welch and Cummings.
Williamson won the 1600 relay in 3:58.23 and Burleigh won the javelin at 130-feet, 9-inches, followed by Hughey and Gavin Sexauer of NP/Mansfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.