BINGHAMTON — In the Section IV Class B Girls basketball playoffs, the Newark Valley Cardinals defeated Waverly in the quarterfinals, and then Owego in the semifinals. Their run came to an end on Sunday as they fell to the Norwich Purple Tornado by a score of 58-46 for Norwich’s second straight sectional championship.
The first half of action opened up with dominance on the defensive end from Norwich. They were able to bring energy from the tip to get deflections on defense that turned into transition offense. That also allowed them to get hot from beyond the arc to jump out to a 31-26 halftime lead.
At the start of the third, Newark Valley showed signs of momentum coming from the crowd. They were able to knock down shots early and get steals of their own to make things interesting towards the end of the game. In the end, Norwich was able to knock down their foul shots to seal the victory.
Leading the Purple Tornado was junior Sydney Coggins who knocked down 19 points to go along with eight steals. Fellow junior Abby Flynn had a near triple-double in the victory with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and eight steals. Newark Valley junior Allie Wandell led the Cardinals with 14 points.
In defeat, the Cardinals end a successful season, making it all the way to the sectional final.
With the win, Norwich advances to the regional final next Sunday at 4:45 inside of Floyd L. Maines Arena. They will take on Section III Champion South Jefferson, who defeated Norwich in last year’s regional final.
