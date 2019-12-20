TIOGA CENTER — Coming off of two straight wins, the Spencer-Van Etten boys basketball team was looking for number three to add to their strong start in the early season. The next opponent that stood in the way of the Panthers was Tioga, a young team that has had a few growing pains as of late. The Panthers were able to control the pace of the game early to earn a 52-38 victory over the Tigers.
In the first period of action, S-VE dominated on both ends of the floor, using their transition offense to capitalize off of turnovers. That fast break offense helped them jump out to a commanding 18-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“For us, it’s really important to try to get out and run with fast breaks as much as we can,” said S-VE Head Coach Jeremy Kastenhuber. “We obviously don’t have a lot of size down low so taking those easy baskets are definitely a huge part of our success.”
The Tigers were then able to slow down the game with their offense and limit the number of times that the Panthers could run down the floor. That change of pace was able to get them back in the ball game as they were able to use mid-range shooting to outscore S-VE 7-6 in the second quarter. That stint would bring the halftime score to 24-13 in favor of S-VE.
The start of the second half picked up the pace similar to that of the first quarter, but Tioga was able to keep up with the Panthers this time. Senior guard Sam Taylor put up 10 points in the third quarter alone to pace the Tigers, keeping them in the game. Taylor was able to lead all scorers in the contest finishing with 16 points.
The final period of the night saw slower possessions from both teams that would eventually result in a final score of 52-38 in favor of the Panthers. They were lead by sophomore Markus Brock who tacked on 15 points while junior Matthew Merrick also added 12 in the victory.
“Candor will be a really big game for us tomorrow night,” said Kastenhuber. “It’s going to be a battle, but then we can take the break to continue to get better each day.”
Spencer-Van Etten now improves to 4-2 on the season as Tioga falls to 0-4. Both teams will be back in action tonight as the Panthers will take on the 4-3 Indians of Candor at home. Tioga will be on the road to battle a tough Waverly squad which has had a lot of success this year in Class B.
