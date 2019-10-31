WILLIAMSPORT — After falling in last year’s District 4 Class AAA Championship to Athens, the Selinsgrove Seals enacted revenge Wednesday night in Williamsport as they ended the Wildcats’ season.
The 2-0 loss on Wednesday was a tough ending for an incredible senior class for the Wildcats.
“This senior class has two titles to their name, first program state playoff win, two silver medals, four league titles, and shut the league out last year and the list goes on,” Athens Head Coach Jake Lezak said of this senior group’s accomplishments. “We have three seniors who scored 50 goals and one of them had 50 assists.”
It was clear early on that Selinsgrove was hungry for revenge. Juniors Kyle Ruhl and Noah Derr were thorns in the side of the Athens defense, wreaking havoc in the attacking third.
Ruhl was inches away from scoring in the opening moments, and Derr almost snuck a shot in past Athens goalie Joel Maslin.
The 2-0 score line was decisive as Maslin was a brick wall in net the entire game keeping his team in the contest.
Aaron Lane had the lone chance for the Wildcats in the first half, using his speed to blow by the Seals defense, but the play was nicely neutralized by Seals’ goalie Cole Catherman.
Athens would rue missing the opportunity as it would be the only quality chance for the team in the game.
With just over 27 minutes remaining in the second half, Selinsgrove put one hand on the trophy as a perfectly placed free kick landed on the head of Owen Magee who perfectly nestled the ball in the back of the net off his head.
“They played well, they moved the ball well, and we didn’t get the ball where we wanted to” Lezak said. “For us, even when we were pressing, we were getting shots off but not getting enough opportunities and we held the ball too long.”
The nail was almost put in the coffin as Derr found himself one-on-one with Maslin, but the Athens keeper came out on top, making a gorgeous save keeping it a one-score game.
Unfortunately for Athens, Selinsgrove put its second hand on the trophy and sealed the deal as Mason Beaver scored on a breakaway later in the half.
Rain came down hard in the second half, and it impacted the flow of the game.
“I think the rain affected the game, and we didn’t do a good job adjusting to it. I mean, honestly, I think if the ball wasn’t slick our goalkeeper would have stopped that second goal, but some of the things we like to usually do was stopped by the rain.”
The Athens players were visibly frustrated with the officiating all game and tensions boiled over in the waning moments as Travis Reynard was shown a red card for dissent. Lezak was not impressed with the officiating either.
“Personally, the call resulting in the first goal was a horrible call. The referees need to look at our Hudl video because that was clean shoulder contact” Lezak said. “I think we had only two calls for us the entire game, but we can’t change that.”
It was an emotional send off for a group of Wildcats who really helped build up the program.
“This is an awesome group. They’re fun to be around and they are going to be missed, but at the same time I’m really looking forward to see what they are going to do” Lezak said. “These guys all have bright future. They are going to go play and have plans so it will be fun to watch.”
