ELMIRA HEIGHTS — Tioga and Edison boys and girls track & field teams were neck-and-neck for most of Tuesday’s track meets.

With three events l eft to score, Tioga’s boys only held a 43-41 lead. As for the girls, Edison led 43-42.

In each meet, though, Tioga rolled in the jumps to pull away. Tioga’s boys posted a 65-46 win over Edison and the Lady Tigers picked up a 64-43 win.

Boys

Valentino Rossi led Tioga with three wins on the day.

The first of those wins was the 400m run, as Rossi completed the event with a time of 1:01.2.

Rossi also won both jumping events with a long jump of 18 feet six ¾ inches. His triple jump was good for just over 38 ½ feet.

The Tigers also led most of the day in the sprinting events. Evan Hubbard took home the 100m dash with a time of 11.8 seconds while Matt Watson was victorious in the 200m run with a time of 24.5 seconds.

Josh Snell threw his way to two victories for the Tigers in the discus and shot put events. He threw the shot 29-feet, 10-inches while his Discus throw win came from 77-6.

Girls

Julia Walsh stole two hurdle events for the Lady Tigers with wins in the 100 and 400m hurdles. Walsh completed times of 17.5 seconds and 1:17.2 respectively. Walsh also won the pole vault with 7-6.

Mariah Nichols won the triple jump for Tioga with 29-8 while Jenna Smolinsky won the long jump with a leap of 13-9.

Kate Burrowes was victorious in two events of her own with a win in the 200m dash, turning in a time of 32 seconds. She also won the Discus throw with a 49-10 toss.

The Tioga track squads will return to the track and field at 5:30 next Tuesday with a home meet against SVEC and Odessa-Montour.

