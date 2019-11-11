CORNING — Defending Section IV Class C champion Waverly met up with Windsor, the second-ranked team in New York State, for the Section IV Class C championship on Saturday.
Seeded sixth, few outside of the program were expecting Waverly’s volleyball team to make the semis and fewer still were picking the Lady Wolverines to get to the final.
Yet here they were with a chance to take down Goliath in the form of the Black Knights.
In the end, though, it was Windsor that would rule the day by sweeping Waverly 25-13, 25-10 and 25-16.
The match started out evenly played with Windsor holding a slim early lead. Her team up 10-8, Windsor’s Morgan Bryant reeled off seven straight service points — including three aces — to put the Black Knights in control.
That momentum carried the top seed into the second set and Windsor was up 17-1 before the Lady Wolverines could respond. Bryant was again the culprit for the Knights opening with five straight. Waverly got a break, but Windsor got serve back and Nicole Rose served up 12 straight points — five on aces — to put the set out of reach.
Waverly was in a 6-1 hole early in the third set and Windsor was never seriously threatened. Down 18-9 Waverly tried to fight back and Chloe Croft put three points in the Lady Wolverines coffers. Still up 18-12, Windsor reeled off six straight points for a 24-12 lead. The next four points went Waverly’s way before Windsor got the point it needed to end the match.
Croft led the Lady Wolverines with 15 assists, nine kills and four points with two aces. Adrianah Clinton had four kills and four points with two aces, and Maddy Goodwin finished with five digs, four kills and three points.
Also for Waverly, Paige Lewis had four kills; Aryan Peters had four digs; Sidney Tomasso served up three points; and Morgan Adams had two blocks.
