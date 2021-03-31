LANSING — Waverly put a pertfect record on the line in a road meet with Lansing and came away on the wrong side of a 93-87 score.
Lansing won nine of the 12 events but Waverly’s depth kept the Wolverines in the meet.
Waverly’s two swimming wins came in the 100 back, won by Lourden Benjamin with a time of one minute, 11.6 seconds and in the 400 free relay where Benjamin was joined by Mara Callear, Willow Sharpsteen and Maggie Whitley in a winning time of 4:12.93. Waverly also went 1-2 in diving but no names or scores were listed.
In addition to the runner-up in diving, Waverly had nine second-place swims and five third-place finishes.
Taking second in individual events were Callear in the 200 free and 500 free; Benjamin in the 200 individual medley; Sharpsteen in the 100 fly, Delaney Vascoe in the 100 free and 100 breast; and Whitley in the 50 free.
Waverly will try to get back on the winning trail when the Lady Wolverines host Watkins Glen on April 9 at 5:30 p.m.
