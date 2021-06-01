District IV BaseballClass AAFirst RoundSaturday, May 22

9- Montgomery (10-8) at 8- East Juanita (9-9), 11 a.m.

QuarterfinalsMonday, May 24

9- Montgomery/8- East Juanita winner at 1- Sayre (18-1), 4:30 p.m, 5- Line Mountain (13-6) at 4- Canton (17-3), 4:30 p.m. 6- Muncy (13-7) at 3- Southern Columbia (15-4), 4:30 p.m. 7- Wyalusing (9-9) at 2- South Williamsport (15-5), 4:30 p.m.

———Class AAAQuarterfinalsSaturday, May 22

5- North Penn-Mansfield (12-7) at 4- Hughesville (12-8), 11 a.m. 6- Mt. Carmel (10-10) at 3- Wellsboro (12-7), 1 p.m.

———Class AAAASemifinalWednesday, May 26

3- Athens (12-8) vs. 2- Montoursville (13-7) at Central Columbia, 5 p.m.

ChampionshipSaturday, May 29 at Bowman Field

3- Athens /2- Montoursville winner vs. 1- Midd-West (15-5), 2 p.m.
