District IV BaseballClass AAFirst RoundSaturday, May 22
9- Montgomery (10-8) at 8- East Juanita (9-9), 11 a.m.
QuarterfinalsMonday, May 24
9- Montgomery/8- East Juanita winner at 1- Sayre (18-1), 4:30 p.m, 5- Line Mountain (13-6) at 4- Canton (17-3), 4:30 p.m. 6- Muncy (13-7) at 3- Southern Columbia (15-4), 4:30 p.m. 7- Wyalusing (9-9) at 2- South Williamsport (15-5), 4:30 p.m.
———Class AAAQuarterfinalsSaturday, May 22
5- North Penn-Mansfield (12-7) at 4- Hughesville (12-8), 11 a.m. 6- Mt. Carmel (10-10) at 3- Wellsboro (12-7), 1 p.m.
———Class AAAASemifinalWednesday, May 26
3- Athens (12-8) vs. 2- Montoursville (13-7) at Central Columbia, 5 p.m.
ChampionshipSaturday, May 29 at Bowman Field
