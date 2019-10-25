BLOOMSBURG — Sayre senior Kayla Hughey put together an impressive performance on Thursday as she finished fifth in the District IV Class A girls meet and qualified for the PIAA Championships.
“It wasn’t my best time, but I’m proud I made it to states,” said Hughey, who finished with a time of 21 minutes, 37 seconds on the course at Bloomsburg University.
Hughey admitted that she had to find another gear in order to finish strong and punch her ticket to states.
“I was pretty tired on the second time going up the hill and I didn’t really think I was going to make it,” Hughey said. “I think my nerves and adrenaline kicked in, and I started passing people and then I was sprinting at the finish and realized I was fifth.”
The fifth place finish helped Hughey accomplish a goal she had set five years earlier.
“Very emotional, I am very excited, I have been wanting this since 7th grade,” she said. “(It was) very nervewracking, I’m just glad I made it there, I’m looking forward to seeing how the course is.”
Mount Carmel’s Caroline Fletcher won gold in the Class A girls race with a time of 21:19.
In the Class A boys race, Sayre’s Nathan Romano finished 60th with a time of 21:46.
Athens senior TJ Toscano finished with a time of 18:09 to finish 32nd in the Class AA boys race. Teammate Kyle Anthony was 41st and Matt Gorsline finished in 42nd place.
In the Class AA girls race, Athens freshman Emma Bronson finished in 22:22 as she came home in 34th place. Elizabeth Carey was 71st and Emily King placed 88th.
