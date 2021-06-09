MARATHON — Ryan Locke shot a 74 and three teammates broke 90 as Chenango Forks eased to the Section IV Class C golf championship on Tuesday.
Emily Gresham had an 80 for Forks with Trevor Warpus adding an 85 and Brian Tye an 87.
Forks finished with a score 426, beating second-place Lansing (461) by 35 strokes. SVEC finished with a score of 464 with Whitney Point (480) and Unadilla Valley (488) rounding out the top five.
Bainbridge-Guilford was sixth with a 490 followed by Dryden with a 499; Tioga with its 514; Greene with a 515; Norwich with a 520; Watkins Glen with a 524 and Trumansburg with a 563.
SVEC’s Jacob Banks carded an 80 to tie Gresham for the second-best score of the day. Taylor Brock had a 90, Nathan Gillette shot a 95 and Joey Marsh scored with a 98.
Tyler Roe paced Tioga with a 93 that was the 21st-best score out of the 71 players in the event. Zach Nichols finished with a 99, Gianni Silvestri carded a 104 and Evan Sickler matched Ben Davis as each shot 109.
In all, 16 players broke 90 on a hot Tuesday. Lansing’s Tyler Kirk had an 81; Whitney Points’s Trystan Layton, Logan Kenny and Holden Maslin each had an 82. Rounding out the top 10 were Dryden teammates Connor Smith and Patrick O’Neill with an 83 and an 84, respectively and Warpus, whose 85 was the 10th-best on the day.
