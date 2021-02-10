JERSEY SHORE — Athens made the trek to Jersey Shore well worth the trip, coming home with a pair of swimming wins in the Bulldogs’ metric pool.
Athens’ next meet is tonight at Towanda.
Girls
Athens 80, Jersey Shore 72
Athens’ girl’s only had five wins but took the meet with a depth charge.
Taylar Fisher led the way with three wins. In addition to teaming with Ally Thoman, Emily Marshall and Taegan Williams to win the 200 free relay with a time of 2:17.02, Fisher won the 200 IM in 2:55.56 and the 100 fly in 1:25.68.
Thoman added a win in the 100 breast with a time of 1:35.57 and Williams took the 100 free in 1:08.90.
Athens also picked up eight seconds and two thirds.
Boys
Athens 75, Jersey Shore 56
The Wildcats won six of 11 events but added plenty of depth to get the win.
Chris DeForest was a quadruple winner for the Wildcats. He teamed with Ethan Denlinger, Zac Gowin and Mason Henderson to win the 200 free relay with a time of two minutes, 17.02 seconds and with Denlinger, Gowin and Joe Blood to win the 400 free relay with a time of 5:01.24.
DeForest also won the 50 free in 27.51 and the 100 free in 1:04.92.
Denlinger added a win against Jersey Shore in the 200 free and Henderson took the 200 IM in 2:54.13.
Athens also added six second-place finishes and a third to bolster the points for wins.
