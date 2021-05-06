ELMIRA HEIGHTS — Waverly’s girls track team and their male counterparts from Spencer-Van Etten swept the competition in a double dual with Edison Tuesday afternoon.
In the girls’ meets, Waverly beat Edison 61-42 and S-VE 63-51. S-VE also topped Edison, 58-54.
In the boys’ meets, S-VE beat Edison 102-35, Waverly downed Edison 84-47 and S-VE downed Waverly 75-56.
Spencer-Van Etten will join Notre Dame at Odessa-Montour at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, Waverly will host Watkins Glen at 5 p.m.
Girls
Waverly won nine of the 17 events in each meet, doubling up in eight events.
Kennedy Westbrook was a quadruple winner in each meet and Gabby Picco had at least a hand in three wins per meet.
The pair teamed up with Abbey Knolles and Natalie Garrity to win the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 55 seconds flat and with Addison Westbrook and Knolles to win the 4x400-meter relay in 4:43.2.
Kennedy Westbrook also won the 100 dash in 13.4 and the 200 dash in 28.1.
Picco’s other win came in the high jump, where she cleared the bar at three-feet, eight-inches.
Harper Minaker placed first in the 1,500- and 800 meter runs with respective times of 5:40.1 and 2:47.3.
Waverly’s other double win was delivered by Olivia Nittinger, who won the pole vault.
In addition, Paige Robinson won the 400-meter run against Edison with a time of 1:11.6 and Garrity won the long jump against S-VE with a distance of 13-6 1/2.
S-VE doubled up in wins in four events. Bella Young won the shot put with a distance of 21-5 3/4 an the discus with a throw covering 66-2. Greta Paasch took the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:09.5 and Demi Mouillesseaux won the triple jump in both meets with a distance of 27-5 1/2.
The Lady Panthers added three other wins in each meet. Against Edison, the 4x100 relay team of Lucy Secondo, Olivia Clarke, Mouillesseaux and Paasch won the event in 58.1, the team of Olivia Devlen, Young, Mouillesseaux and Paasch took the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 5:06.4.
Against Waverly, Young won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 24.8; Devlen win the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:29.8 and Olivia Secondo on the 3,000-meter run with time of 16:05.
Boys
S-VE won nine events in both meets and added four more against Edison.
In the events where the Panthers won in both meets, Tyler Doster had three wins with James Sutherlin, John Garrison and Elliott Walter nabbing two.
Doster ran with Vance Manwaring, Mike Connor and Josh Menter to win the 4x800-meter relay in 9:47.9. Doster also won the 800 in 2:19.8 and the high jump with a height of 5-4.
Sutherlin’s wins came in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.4 and the long jump with a distance of 19-2.
Walter took the discus, covering 126-7 and the shot with a throw of 37-2.
Garrison added wns in the 3,200-meter run at11:21.7 and the 1,600 with a time of 5:04.3.
Against Edison, Sutherlin added a win in the 4x100 relay running with Cesar Figueroa, Markus Brock and Connor with a time of 49.5; Ryan Corcoran won the 400 dash in 58.7; Figueroa had the best time in the 4 hurdles with a 1:20.7 clocking; and Anthony Peters tok the 110-meter hurdles in 23.7.
Waverly had seven double winners with Alex Gadow and Skyler Dengler each taking part in three. Gadow ran with Nate Ryck, Ryan Lambert and Treyton Moore ti win the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 47.7 and with Ryck, Dengler and Sam VanDyke to win the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:54.9.
Gadow also won the triple jump in both meets, clearing 37-5.
Dengler added wins in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 20.3 and the 400 hurdles in 1:11.6.
Also for Waverly, Micah Chandler won the 200 dash in 24.3.
Waverly added four more wins against Edison. Lambert posted an 11.8 in the 100 to win that event; Gavin Schillmoeller took the 1,600-meter run in 5:41.1; Liam Wright won the 3,200 run in 12:30.6; and Ryan Clark won the discus throw with a distance of 79 feet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.