MORAVIA — Tioga set the tone early and rested the starters throughout the second half on the way to a 42-7 win over Moravia Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers, who officially won the 29th division championship in the school’s 57-year history of 11-man football, led 42-7 at the half.
“I realize I’m a part of something,” said Aiello. “The reason the program is strong is that it goes back a long way. A lot of people in the community support it. I’ve seen the support and people come out for the football team. I’m hoping for a big crowd Friday night for senior night to send these guys off in their last game on Haggerty Field. It’s special to be a part of and I feel blessed to be a part of it.”
Moravia actually scored first, a common occurrence at Tioga games. Quarterback Kyle Witten connected with Gavin Stanton on a nice 55-yard pitch and catch on the Blue Devils’ third play from scrimmage and then found Hunter Purdy from 13-yards out three plays later.
That 55-yard pass would account for more than a third of Moravia’s,offense on the day as Tioga’s defense came to pay and limited Moravia to 150 total yards.
“It (Moravia) is a spread team. We thought last week we gave up a lot,” said Aiello. “We changed some things up schematically, but it’s really about getting a little bit better, especially in the secondary.”
The Blue Devils’ lead lasted approximately (the scoreboard clock was bathed in sunlight and couldn’t be seen until the second quarter) 13 seconds. Emmett Wood took the kickoff, broke an early tackle attempt and raced 80 yards for the score. Brady Worthing connected on the PAT kick and the game was tied at 7-7.
“We put time and effort into special teams,” said Aiello. “We emphasize those. Over the summer, we thought we could change it up a little bit. No one in kicks it long Class D, so we wanted to change where our guys were to help with squib kicks and onside kicks. Then if they did kick it deep, we felt there was a different blocking scheme we could use.”
Tioga forced a punt on on the Tiger’s next offensive snap, Wood went 48 yards for the first of his three rushing TDs on the day on just five carries.
Starting at their 49-yard line after another punt, Tioga started working in other players and went to 51 yards in eight plays. Worthing finished it off with a seven-yard run and the rout was on.
Tioga’s next possession was a six-play, 52-yard march that ended with a 20-yard TD pass from Worthing to Cobe Whitmore.
The defense set Tioga up again when David MacWhinnie picked off a Witten pass and gave the ball to his offense at his team’s 38-yard line. Six plays later, Wood ran it in from 18 yards out.
The final TD of the game — a 19-yard Wood run — came two plays after a punt lost three yards the next time the Blue Devils had the ball.
“Offensively, it was just a matter of getting some feet wet,” said Aiello, who was without his two top receivers. “We had some new bodies in there. We didn’t want to skip a beat. We didn’t want to water our offense down just because we had new guys in there. This week, the focus was where to line up and get better at our plays. I thought the new guys who were in there did a real nice job of running the offense the way we want to.”
Then most of Tioga’s starters took the rest of the game off. With a running clock, there were just seven possessions in the second half. Each team lost a third-quarter fumble and the longest possession of the half was a 29-yard possession by Moravia that ended up with a MacWhinnie pick.
Tioga will host Deposit/Hancock Friday night,then will “host” either Delhi or Deposit/Hancock at Johnson City’s Alumni Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2 at either noon or 3 p.m. in the semifinal round of the Section IV Class D playoffs.
