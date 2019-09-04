VALLEY — Area volleyball teams have had varying amounts success down through the years and all are hoping that 2019 is a banner year.
Waverly is coming off a very successful season with six experienced players back in the fold.
Athens, which played .500 ball last season, returns a six-player cadre of experienced players but has just two seniors on the roster.
Sayre is working hard to build with a new coach and a handful of returning talent.
At SVE, the Panthers are hoping that seven experienced players back from last season will lead to a better mark.
ATHENS
Head Coach: Heather Hanson
Record last season: 9-9, 6-5 (NTL)
Returning players: Cassidy Stackpole (12), Haley Barry (12), Taylor Field (11), Kylie Jayne (11), Leah Liechty (11), Kayleigh Miller (11)
Newcomers: Audrey Hatch (11), Gia Perry (11), Grace Witherow (11), Taylor Field (10), Jenny Ryan (9)
Player to watch: Taylor Field (Defense), Leah Liechty, Kylie Jayne, Audrey Hatch and Haley Berry for offense; Leah Liechty for hitting and blocking
Thoughts on this year’s team: Hanson said that her team is close and that should lead to a better season.
They’re cohesive, hard working, determined and driven,” said Hanson. “As long as they stay cohesive, they could be unstoppable!”
Thoughts on the league this season: Even with a close group, getting the “W” on any given night will be a battle.
Winning is great, however, any victory over teams like Canton, North Penn Liberty, Williamson, Wellsboro and Wyalusing will be exceptional for team confidence,” she said.
———
WAVERLY
Head coach: Kesha Sinsabaugh
Assistant Coach: Charity Meyers
2018 Record: 15-5 Overall; 12-4 League
Returning Players: Paige Lewis (12th), Adrianah Clinton (12th), Morgan Adams (12th), Chloe Croft (12th), Maddy Goodwin (11th), Izzy Garvey (12th)
Newcomers: Sidney Tomasso (11th), Aryan Peters (10th), Caitlin Bakley (11th), Emilee Little (11th)
Thoughts on this year’s team: Sinsabaugh is looking forward to the season.
“I am excited to see what this team is able to achieve this year,” she said. “We have four returning starters, two additional returning varsity players along with some newcomers this year who will provide heavy impacts in areas that we were short on.”
Sinsabaugh added that while the goal is achievable, it won’t be easy.
“We will definitely have to work for anything we want, but looking to contend again in the post season is the overall goal,” she said. “With our newcomers in addition to our returning players with continuing to work hard one point, one match, one game, one day at a time, we will get there.”
Thoughts on the league this season: Sinsabaugh noted that a number of teams in the league were under construction, yet her squad had to battle hard at times.
“The league this year will provide some challenges for us,” she said. “Last year was a rebuilding year for some of the schools in our league and we still struggled. With them working in the post season, I expect to see some heavy competition along with some fun and exciting games each time we step out on the court.”
Possible highlights for the season include the possibility for a school record for blocks falling and Sinsabaugh is 11 wins shy of 100.
Any athletes competing in college: Sydney Meyers, SUNY Brockport
———
SAYRE
Head coach: Tiffany Glielmi
Returning players: Madeline Dutra, Alexis Post, Julia Boyle
Newcomers: Emily Sutryk
Player to watch: Madeline Dutra
Thoughts on the team: As with any new coach, the preseason is a learning experience.
“As a new coach, it has been hard for me to really get to know my team yet,” Gleilmi said. “But at this point in the preseason, they are working extremely hard and are excited and anxious to compete and get back to playing some volleyball.
Thoughts on the league this season: Glielmi said that her goals for her players go beyond the court
“In the past, as a Sayre and Athens coach many years ago, Towanda and Canton were powerhouses and challenging to compete against,” she noted. “This year I am hoping to inspire my athletes to not only be better on the court but in school and at home and of course win some ball games.”
———
SPENCER-VAN ETTEN
Head coach: Sarah Heveland
Assistant coach: Morgan Salsman
Record last season: 5-12.
Returning players: Tara Perkins, Lizzie Graham, Emily Jones, Daisy Vallely, Sam Deppe, Niah Lavore, Makayla Dacey
Newcomers: Ashleigh Morais, Lydia Diboun, Gillian Jackman, Sophia Dutra
Thoughts on this year’s team: Heveland said that this season’s Lady Panthers squad has a good seven-player senior base around which to build, but that injuries over the summer have left her a bit short handed.
“Some players are still recovering from injuries that happened during the summer, so our numbers aren’t as high as last year,” she said.
Thoughts on the league this season: Heveland is expecting a battle on the court every night.
“I think we will have a competitive league this year as there are a lot of talented seniors in the other school districts.”
